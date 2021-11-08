John Palmer, 4th member of Harrison County drug ring sentenced to 5+ years in federal prison

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Senior U.S. District Judge Irene Keeley sentenced an Ohio man, Monday, to more than five years(63 months) in federal prison for drug and firearms charges, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

John Palmer, 57 of Lore City, Ohio, pleaded guilty in June 2021 to one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine” and one count of “Unlawful Possession of Firearm as a Felon.” Palmer, who is prohibited from having a firearm because of a prior conviction, admitted to having methamphetamine and two pistols in February 2018 in Harrison County.

John Palmer

Palmer was indicted, along with six others, in November 2020. In addition to Palmer, David Deberry of Terra Alta, Amber Ramos of Hepzibah and Kaylie Jones of Wallace has also been sentenced to prison terms. Mark Yatulchik of Shinnston, Brandy Hanshaw of Lumberport and Jeremy Moser of Shinnston have all pleaded guilty in the case and are awaiting their sentences.

The Greater Harrison Drug Task Force and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives investigated the ring.

Palmer remains in the Central Regional Jail, awaiting a transfer to a federal facility.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.