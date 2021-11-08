CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Deep brain stimulation triggers rapid relief from chronic depression

By Brittany A. Roston
SlashGear
SlashGear
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ot8QG_0cqXhWJj00

Deep brain stimulation, a surgical procedure that involves inserting a neurostimulator into a patient’s brain, can trigger nearly immediate changes in brain wave rhythm, leading to relief from treatment-resistant depression over the next several days. The findings were detailed in a new study from Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and Emory University.

Unconvential methods

Treatment-resistant depression is a mental health disorder in which normal interventions, such as therapy and medication, do not offer relief or can only reduce symptoms for a short duration before they return. Many studies have explored the issue and potential ways to treat it, including everything from the use of psychedelics to deep brain stimulation.

Deep brain stimulation is a surgical procedure that implants electrodes in specific brain regions. The neurostimulator then works by sending electrical pulses to the targeted part of the brain, potentially helping treat issues like essential tremor, Parkinson’s disease, OCD, and epilepsy.

Evidence

Though past research has linked deep brain stimulation with relief from treatment-resistant depression, this new study adds in another element: “a putative physiological biomarker,” the researchers say, that can be used to predict how effective the resulting antidepressant effects will be. The new evidence helps pave the way for future studies and better prediction regarding how well a patient may benefit from deep brain stimulation surgery.

The study reveals that brief deep brain stimulation during implant surgery changes the brain’s beta rhythm “within minutes.” That change is linked with relief from treatment-resistant depression symptoms in the week following surgery. Of note, the study found that greater brain rhythm changes in the patient resulted in more ample relief from depression over the next several days.

Targeting depression ‘switch’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Pdwga_0cqXhWJj00
Triff/Shutterstock

Deep brain stimulation, which is FDA approved for the treatment of certain conditions like OCD and epilepsy, is still considered an experimental treatment when it comes to depression. The researchers behind this new study note that deep brain stimulation surgery has been “repeatedly demonstrated” as effective, though uncovering how it produces these effects remains an important topic.

When it comes to depression treatment, the experimental deep brain stimulation procedure targets the so-called “depression switch” — that is, a brain region called the subcallosal cingulate, which evidence points toward as a key biological aspect of depression.

Stimulating this brain region can “reliably” bring about long-term relief from depression symptoms, among other things like behavioral changes. Adjustments to the brain’s beta rhythm play a role in this beneficial change, the study found, with co-first author Allison C. Waters, Ph.D., explaining:

The beta rhythm is conventionally associated with the brain’s determination of whether to stop or keep going with a course of action, which is why neurologists target beta with DBS to treat disorders of movement. We haven’t had a clear signal to target with DBS for depression, but now we can speculate as to how the beta signal might function in this context: a release of the brake that generates fatigue and slowness, or interrupting a habitual cycle of negative self-focused thought.

Study details

To evaluate the potential effects of deep brain stimulation as a therapy for treatment-resistant depression, the scientists utilized data from eight patients who experienced the surgery. Electrophysiological recording was performed during the surgeries, while stimulation was applied to the targeted “depression switch” in the brain for an hour. The researchers were able to record the electrical signals passing through deep brain neurons during this time.

Among other things, the researchers utilized machine learning technologies to make sense of the data, including identifying predictors related to how the patient would respond.

The study correlated a decrease in the brain’s beta power with rapid antidepressant effects, noting a depression score decrease of 45.6-percent over the week following surgery. This is compared to, for example, the months it may take for someone to begin experiencing relief when taking antidepressant medication, which isn’t effective in people suffering from treatment-resistant depression.

Comments / 2

Related
SlashGear

Blood pressure and fluid retention drugs recalled over cancer concerns

The FDA has published a new recall advisory from Lupin Pharmaceuticals over two different drugs: Hydrochlorothiazide and Irbesartan. The company, which stopped marketing these particular drugs in January, says it is recalling the batches due to potentially higher than acceptable levels of an impurity called N-nitrosoirbesartan.
SlashGear

Muscle relaxant pills recalled because the dose is higher than listed

A batch of muscle relaxant tablets has been recalled because the bottles may contain a higher dosage than listed on the label. The company notes in its recall advisory that taking too much of this drug may result in excessive depression of the central nervous system, potentially causing issues that can include fainting, falling, coma, seizures, and death.
BURBANK, CA
SlashGear

Pfizer asks FDA to authorize COVID-19 booster shot for all adults

Pfizer and BioNTech have formally asked the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to authorize the companies’ COVID-19 booster vaccine dose for all US adults ages 18 and older. Though the FDA has already authorized Pfizer booster shots, the emergency use authorization (EUA) that grants them restricts eligibility to only certain individuals, including those who are at heightened risk of infection due to existing health conditions or job environments.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Harvard Health

Baby teeth may be window to child’s risk of mental health disorders

The thickness of growth marks in primary (or “baby”) teeth may help identify children at risk for depression and other mental health disorders later in life, according to researchers at Harvard-affiliated Massachusetts General Hospital. The results of this study were published in JAMA Network Open. The researchers believe the findings...
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brain Research#Deep Brain Stimulation#Depression#Brain Regions#Electrical Stimulation#Icahn School Of Medicine#Emory University#Unconvential#Fda
MindBodyGreen

How Emotional Trauma Impacts The Brain, According To A Neuroscientist Psychiatrist

Surviving a chaotic upbringing, living through a natural disaster, experiencing verbal abuse—it’s common knowledge that these types of trauma can cause lasting emotional scars. But did you know that they may also impact the physical functioning of your brain? And that these brain changes can increase you risk for anxiety, panic attacks, PTSD, sleep problems, and more?
MENTAL HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

What causes ADHD and can it be cured?

Attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder is a common, yet often misunderstood, mental health condition. Symptoms include inattention, overactivity and impulsivity – behaviors everyone experiences at one time or another. For people with ADHD, these behaviors happen frequently and interfere with everyday life at school, at home and everywhere else. ADHD affects more...
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
MedicalXpress

Abnormal brain changes found to develop over time with bipolar disorder

Bipolar disorder (BD) is a debilitating psychiatric disorder characterized by fluctuating periods of depression and mania. Researchers have long suspected that BD may be accompanied by abnormal structural and functional changes in the brain. Small cross-sectional brain imaging studies of people with BD have shown hints at those changes, but the ability to interpret data collected at a single timepoint is limited. Now, a multi-center longitudinal study shows aberrant changes over time in the brains of people with BD. Some changes were specifically associated with more episodes of mania.
MENTAL HEALTH
ajmc.com

Does Having Sleep Apnea Matter Prior to Deep Brain Stimulation in Parkinson Disease?

In this new study, researchers examined 50 patients with PD, including 22 with sleep apnea and 28 without; patients were examined both before and after deep brain stimulation. For patients with Parkinson disease (PD), the surgical technique of deep brain stimulation (DBS) can offer the chance to relieve symptoms and maintain daily activities for a longer stretch than would be possible without the procedure. But which patients with PD make good candidates? A recent study appearing in the journal Sleep Medicine sought to answer whether those who already have sleep apnea can still be candidates for successful DBS.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Independent

How does depression and anxiety affect the body?

It’s no surprise that when a person gets a diagnosis of heart disease, cancer or some other life-limiting or life-threatening physical ailment, they become anxious or depressed. But the reverse can also be true: Undue anxiety or depression can foster the development of a serious physical disease, and even impede the ability to withstand or recover from one.
MENTAL HEALTH
Futurity

Magnetic brain stim leads to remission for patients with severe depression

A new type of magnetic brain stimulation brought rapid remission to almost 80% of participants with severe depression in a new study. The treatment, known as Stanford accelerated intelligent neuromodulation therapy (SAINT) or simply Stanford neuromodulation therapy, is an intensive, individualized form of transcranial magnetic stimulation. In the study, remission typically occurred within days and lasted months. The only side effects were temporary fatigue and headaches.
MENTAL HEALTH
Futurity

Salt causes surprising reaction deep in the brain

New research in rodents reveals surprising new information about the relationship between neuron activity and blood flow deep in the brain, as well as how consuming salt affects the brain. When neurons are activated, it typically produces a rapid increase of blood flow to the area. This relationship is known...
SCIENCE
NIH Director's Blog

Retraining the brain to treat chronic pain

After a treatment called pain reprocessing therapy, two-thirds of people with mild or moderate chronic back pain reported being mostly or completely pain-free. The findings suggest that people can learn to reduce the brain activity causing some types of chronic pain that occur in the absence of injury or persist after an injury has healed.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
geneticliteracyproject.org

‘It’s allowed me to build a life that’s worth living’: Personalized brain implant can zap you with electricity when depression threatens

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. Sarah, a 36-year-old woman living in California, had lived with chronic depression for five years. She felt suicidal multiple times an...
MENTAL HEALTH
SlashGear

SlashGear

31K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.

 https://www.slashgear.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy