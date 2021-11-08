Woman, 18, charged with stabbing boyfriend

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

WILKES-BARRE — City police arrested Yanesis Cortez, 18, on allegations she stabbed her boyfriend during an argument about him staying with a friend in New York.

Cortez, of McHale Street, Wilkes-Barre, was arraigned Monday by District Judge Rick Cronauer in Luzerne County Central Court on charges of aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment. She was jailed at the county correctional facility for lack of $10,000 bail.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police responded to a residence on Madison Street when Cortez called 911 saying she stabbed her boyfriend.

Cortez told police “I stabbed him in the arm,” the complaint says.

Officers found the victim who stated they were arguing about him going to New York for the weekend and staying with a friend. He claimed Cortez started freaking out and grabbed a knife and stabbed him, the complaint says.

Police said the man suffered two stab wound to his shoulder. A kitchen knife was taken as evidence, including a sandwich bag containing a green leafy substance and a grinder covered with suspected marijuana residue, according to he complaint.