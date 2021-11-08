Gun manufacturer to move headquarters from New York to Southwest Georgia

A Remington 700 hunting rifle and a Remington 1100 shotgun are seen for sale at Atlantic Outdoors gun shop on March 26, 2018 in Stokesdale, North Carolina. (Photo by Brian Blanco/Getty Images)

LAGRANGE, Ga. — One of the country’s largest manufacturers of firearms has decided to move their headquarters from upstate New York to LaGrange.

According to information released by Gov. Brian Kemp’s office, Remington Arms will invest over $100 million in the area and create 856 jobs over a five-year period in Troup County.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Remington Firearms was founded in 1816 and is one of the largest producers of shotguns and rifles in the U.S. The company said they will manufacture multiple products at the new facility and the headquarters will also house their research and development center.

Remington’s CEO Ken D’Arcy said both the state and the City of LaGrange’s Economic Development Authority won him over.

“We are very excited to come to Georgia, a state that not only welcomes business but enthusiastically supports and welcomes companies in the firearms industry,” said D’Arcy. “We cannot wait to expand our company in Georgia. Everyone involved in this process has shown how important business is to the state and how welcoming they are to all business, including the firearms industry.”

“I am thrilled to welcome Remington Firearms to the growing list of manufacturers who call LaGrange home,” said Mayor of LaGrange Jim Thornton. “The Remington name has long been associated with great products, and I know they will continue that tradition and be very successful here.

The company said they plan to hire staff in productions, operations, engineering and management along with human resources, finance and administrators for the planned executive offices. They are encouraging anyone with an interest to apply online at the company website.

Neither the city, state nor the company released a street location for the headquarters.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2021 Cox Media Group