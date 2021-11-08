CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quebec minister met Tesla executives in October over supply chain role

Cover picture for the articleMONTREAL (Reuters) - Quebec's Economy Minister met Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) leaders over the role the resource-rich Canadian province could play in the electric-car maker's supply chain, a government spokesman said on Monday. Economy Minister Pierre Fitzgibbon met with Tesla executives during a government mission to California in October. News...

