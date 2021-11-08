Quebec minister met Tesla executives in October over supply chain role

At the halfway point of Q4, the markets' focus is on three things: inflation, growth, and central banks' response. With US and Chinese October inflation readings behind us, the focus shifts to the real economy's performance, the world's two largest economies reporting retail sales and industrial production figures. Helped by stronger auto sales, the first increase in six months, US retail sales likely turned in another solid showing of around 0.8%, the average pace in August and September. The core measure, which some models use to help forecast GDP, posted back-to-back increases in August and September for the first time in nearly a year. It rose by 0.8% in September, half of this year's average in a highly volatile year (range this year -3.3% to up 8.6% month-over-month). More people working and earning more speaks to the income effect that drives consumption while rising equities and home prices reflect the wealth effect.

BUSINESS ・ 15 HOURS AGO