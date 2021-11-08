CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heartland Pets feat. Bree 11/8

KFVS12
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHeartland Pets feat. Togo on 10/29. Heartland Pets feat. Togo on 10/29. Our Heartland Pet at noon is Charlie...

www.kfvs12.com

Adopt-a-Pet: Ole Jack is 8 but still active and needs a home

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati Animal CARE shelter is trying to find homes for dozens of pets, including Ole Jack. Ole Jack is eight-years-old but still likes his day trips, like a recent hike, and butt scratches. Right the Northside shelter is close to max capacity.
Pet of the Week 11/12/21: Addy of DHA

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Addy is a 1 1/2 year-old cattle dog mix from the Delaware Humane Association. DHA Rehoboth Adoption Center Director Leigh Dempsey says Addy came to DHA from a partner organization that ran out of space. "She does we think have a little bit of a hearing...
8 reasons to adopt a senior pet

In honor of Adopt a Senior Pet Month, here are eight reasons to visit your local shelter to meet silver-muzzled senior pets with plenty of love left to give. There’s a very good chance that if you visited your local shelter today, you’d meet a pet who prefers couch cuddling to counter surfing, knows that shoes aren’t for chewing and can help you slow down and enjoy the simpler things in life. We’re talking about senior pets, of course, and since November is Adopt a Senior Pet month, now is the perfect time head to the shelter to meet a silver-muzzled pet with plenty of love left to give.
Pets and Vets with Dr. Ron Scharf 11/4/21

Doctor Ron Scharf is on the line this afternoon to answer your questions about that special cat or dog in your life. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts. To join the conversation, give us a call at 1-800-348-2551 or you can e-mail us at VoxPop@wamc.org.
N.J. pets in need: Nov. 8, 2021

The first full week of November is National Animal Shelter Appreciation Week, an observance started by the Humane Society of the United States in 1996 to recognize the importance of animal shelters and the people committed to rescuing animals. According to the ASPCA, there are about 70 million stray animals...
Pet of the Week 11/5/21: Cody of BVSPCA Georgetown Campus

GEORGETOWN, Del. - Cody of the Brandywine Valley SPCA made an appearance on WRDE Coast TV News Today Friday morning at just two-months old. The pup recently arrived at BVSPCA from their partner shelter, Tangipahoa in Louisiana. Community Engagement Coordinator Yasmine Franqui says Cody was a little shy when he...
Heartland Marine works to grow Veterans Recovery Group

Steve Hamblin, retired U.S. Marine, says he is making strides with his veteran's recovery group Facebook page, but more needs to be done. In Cape Girardeau a concert will be held in honor of veterans day. Carbondale Midnight Run Program. Updated: 17 hours ago. To keep young adults off the...
Pets at Home boss quits after 11 years with retailer

Peter Pritchard said he will stay in post until next summer to help with a smooth transition at the company. The chief executive of Pets at Home has announced he will quit the business next summer after 11 years with the firm. Peter Pritchard joined the retailer in 2011 as...
ORIJEN Pet Food Launches New GUARDIAN 8 Cat Food

(PRESS RELEASE) AUBURN, KY — The ORIJEN pet food team announced its newest diet for cats – ORIJEN GUARDIAN 8. The new kibble is formulated with quality ingredients to help provide functional benefits with less reliance on supplementation to help support cats’ long-term health. In fact, ORIJEN GUARDIAN 8 uses only half as many or fewer supplements, on average, compared to the top 20 leading brands based on recent national sales rankings.
8 warm and fuzzy pet adoption updates

Check out our favorite recent updates on pets living the good life in their new homes. It’s a magical moment whenever homeless pets find a new family to love them — whether it’s a small fluffy kitten or a senior dog going gray around the muzzle. All pets just want a home to call their very own, and every adoption is a cause for celebration (and maybe a few happy tears).
