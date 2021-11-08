CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Holiday Hurdles: Navigating Family Gatherings In A Pandemic

By WAMU 88.5
krcu.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNovember is here, which means holiday planning has begun. Last year, many families forewent seeing each other and stuck closer to home. Cases of COVID-19...

www.krcu.org

#Pandemic
miamilaker.com

Town Topics: The pandemic in 2020 kept may families and friends from gathering for Thanksgiving. How will you celebrate this year?

The Rev. John F. Stanton, Miami Lakes, The Church of the Epiphany Episcopal. “The pandemic isn’t keeping me from the real purpose of Thanksgiving - giving thanks to God,” Rev. John F. Stanton said. “After our 10:30 a.m. Zoom worship service at the Church of the Epiphany in Miami Lakes, I will join my grandchildren for a family turkey dinner, where we all will share our thanks for one thing and probably eat too much,” he said.
MIAMI LAKES, FL
ABC News

Fully vaccinated families can 'feel good' about gathering for holidays, Fauci says

If you and your family are vaccinated against COVID-19, White House chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci on Monday gave the thumbs up on gathering for the holidays. "If you get vaccinated and your family's vaccinated, you can feel good about enjoying a typical Thanksgiving, Christmas with your family and close friends," Fauci, who is also director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said in an interview on Monday hosted by the Bipartisan Policy Center.
RELATIONSHIPS
Health
Society
Relationships
Public Health
Vaccines
Family Relationships
Coronavirus
llu.edu

COVID and the holidays: gathering together safely

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently released new recommendations for how to safely celebrate the holidays, and some key points include: get vaccinated, wear a mask if not vaccinated, and ventilate gathering spaces. “The holidays can be such a special time for families, and many want to be...
LOMA LINDA, CA
bookriot.com

Navigating Winter Holiday Picture Books When You Have an Interfaith Family

Growing up in an interfaith household, the winter holidays were very fun. I felt like I had the best of both worlds. But I rarely saw households like mine. At my religious day school, I learned very quickly not to say that I went to Christmas dinner or had a stocking filled with goodies on Christmas day. I remember when I read Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret, with her interfaith family, it was like, Whoa, someone in a book like this! But I don’t remember many other books that did this, and certainly not any picture books or children’s books.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
KRMG

Free virtual addiction support program helps families navigate the holiday season

TULSA, Okla. — While the holiday season brings joy for many, those struggling with addiction are entering a particularly difficult time of year. With increased stressors such as family conflict, financial strain and loneliness, many turn to drugs or alcohol. When this occurs, family and friends may feel helpless, scared and unsure of how to help or where to find information.
TULSA, OK
The Dickinson Press

Health Fusion: Tips for navigating holiday buffets

Thanksgiving spreads are true works of art and beauty. The perfectly browned turkey, mounds of mashed potatoes, stuffing from Grandma's recipe and all of the other traditional foods on display can break even the strongest willed calorie counter in attendance. My personal weakness is the gravy. I could drink it.
FOOD & DRINKS
thecut.com

How Do You Navigate Child Care in a Pandemic?

In the early days of the pandemic, most parents didn’t have a choice about child care. As the virus spread, many day cares and preschools closed entirely, leaving parents scrambling to balance work and taking care of young kids who were suddenly home all day. Now, a year and a half later, parents of children too young for primary school are still making decisions about child care in an ever-shifting framework. The vaccination rollout has reduced infection risk for child-care workers and the children they care for. Kids ages 5 to 11 are eligible for the COVID vaccine, and though the youngest children are still ineligible, experts say the risk of them getting very sick from COVID is low. Still, day-care centers and preschools are overwhelmingly privately run in the U.S., meaning that safety protocols vary widely, especially based on geographic area.
EDUCATION
thefulcrum.us

Ask Joe: Navigating holiday tensions

Help! I'm going to visit with my family this Thanksgiving. While I love my family, there are some who have very different views than mine. For the last few years, many of our meals have ended with us screaming about politics and stuff. I don't know if I can keep doing this. Do you have any suggestions?
RELATIONSHIPS
psychologytoday.com

Some Solutions to Problem Family Gatherings

Winter holidays present opportunities for families to finally gather after more than a year of most sensible people avoiding them. Thanksgiving, Hanukkah or Christmas, Kwanza, New Year’s Eve may mean seeing family who have been missed for many months. Holidays also may mean familiar frictions in both senses of the word.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
ccenterdispatch.com

Add Grapes to Your Holiday Gatherings

(Family Features) Add a special touch this holiday season with simple yet stunning small plates that add beauty and flavor to gatherings with friends and family.
LIFESTYLE

