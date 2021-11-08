CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wabtec Pockets Locomotive, Services Deal From Egyptian National Railways

By Akanksha
Benzinga
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWestinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE: WAB) or Wabtec signed contracts with Egyptian National Railways (ENR) to supply 100 ES30ACi Evolution Series Locomotives and a...

www.benzinga.com

Related
Ellwood City Ledger

Wabtec wins major locomotive order; what will it mean for workers in Erie?

It was four years ago that Egyptian National Railways signed a $575 million deal with what was then GE Transportation to deliver and service 100 Erie-built locomotives. Earlier this week, the company, now owned by Pittsburgh-based Wabtec, signed another agreement to build and support another 100 Evolution locomotives. The deal...
ERIE, PA
pennbizreport.com

Canadian National purchases Wabtec electric locomotive

Canadian National (CN), a Canadian railroad company operating a 19,500-mile rail network, recently purchased the FLXdrive battery-electric freight locomotive from Pittsburgh-based Wabtec Corp. CN has been in the process of developing a low-carbon economy, mitigating climate risks and reducing emissions. The locomotive is part of achieving those goals. “As part...
PITTSBURGH, PA
abc17news.com

German railway resumes service to valley devastated by flood

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s national railway on Monday resumed train service to a western valley that was devastated by flooding in mid-July after extensive repair work. The narrow Ahr valley suffered the worst destruction in the July 14-15 floods which left more than 180 people dead in Germany and also claimed lives in neighboring Belgium. Heavy rainfall turned small streams into raging torrents, sweeping away houses, bridges and cars. Railway operator Deutsche Bahn said that, starting Monday, two trains per hour are running each way between the valley’s main town of Ahrweiler and Remagen, on the Rhine river. A further section will be reopened in December.
TRAFFIC
electrek.co

CN purchases battery electric freight locomotive from Wabtec to support sustainability goals

Canadian National Railway Company (CN) announced the purchase of Wabtec’s FLXdrive battery-electric freight locomotive, the first to join its 19,500-mile rail network. The purchase was part of CN’s sustainability strategy to reduce freight transportation emissions and will be supported by a grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP).
TRAFFIC
Benzinga

Elbit Systems Pockets $100M Contract From Babcock

Elbit Systems Ltd's (NASDAQ: ESLT) subsidiary Elbit Systems UK Ltd. has secured a contract valued at ~$100 million (~£73 million) from Babcock International Group PLC (OTC: BCKIF) to provide the Royal Navy with new Electronic Warfare capabilities under Increment 1 of the Maritime Electronic Warfare System Integrated Capability (MEWSIC) Program.
BUSINESS
techstartups.com

China’s High-Speed Rail, the world’s longest high-speed railway network, is now losing $24 million per day with a reported debt of $1.8 trillion

As you may recall, we wrote about China National Railway after it unveiled the world’s first high-speed train capable of a top speed of 600 kph (375 miles/hour). According to Reuters, the maximum speed makes the train which was self-developed by China and manufactured in the coastal city of Qingdao, the fastest ground vehicle globally.
TRAFFIC
realcleardefense.com

How Powerful Is China’s Military?

Editor’s Note: Having distilled the 2021 China Military Power Report (CMPR)’s key findings into a six-page summary last week, Dr. Andrew S. Erickson now offers his big-picture conclusions and recommendations. Q: What’s the biggest revelation from this year’s CMPR?. A: New projections concerning PRC nuclear weapons buildup are clearly the...
MILITARY
atlantanews.net

1st-ever nationwide lockdown for the unvaccinated is on the cards

On Sunday, Austria may become the first country in the world to impose a lockdown on just the unvaccinated among its population. Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said a final decision will be made over the weekend. The Austrian government will make a determination on the two-tier lockdown system on Sunday, Chancellor...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Iran earthquake: One person dead as 6.3-magnitude tremor hits Middle East

A 6.3-magnitude earthquake has struck southern Iran, near the city of Bandar Abbas, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).The quake, at a depth of 10km, was upgraded from a preliminary magnitude of 6.0.At least one person has died following the quakes that struck the southern Iranian province of Hormozgan.State TV quoted Azizollah Konari, the Bandar Abbas governor, as saying a 22-year-old man died when an electric pole fell on top of him during the tremors.“The quake was felt in several southern Iranian cities in the Hormozgan province,” a local official told state TV.The tremor was felt as far...
ENVIRONMENT
Benzinga

Which Vehicle Does General Motors CEO Mary Barra Drive Herself?

A CEO of a publicly traded automotive company has their choice of vehicles for their personal use. What General Motors Corp (NYSE: GM) CEO Mary Barra drives might surprise readers. What Happened: Barra currently drives a Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicle that is under recall. “I’m driving a Bolt EV. I’m...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Fintech Focus For November 15, 2021

Quote To Start The Day: “People are very focused in a world of new ideas and new creations. I love that part of America, [but] … I worry that some of this passion has been misplaced when it comes to cryptocurrencies." Source: Ken Griffin. One Big Thing In Fintech: Real...
MARKETS
gcaptain.com

Two Strong Earthquakes Strike Southern Iran Near The Port of Bandar

DUBAI, Nov 14 (Reuters) – Two strong earthquakes struck southern Iran near the port of Bandar Abbas on Sunday, prompting residents to flee their homes and killing at least one person, state TV reported. The quakes measured 6.3 and 6.4 magnitude, jolting the province of Hormozgan, state TV said, and...
ENVIRONMENT
primenewsghana.com

Fuel prices to reduce as gov’t suspends 2 fuel levies

Fuel prices are expected to go down following a decision by the government to remove two levies on petroleum products. President Nana Akufo-Addo has approved the removal of two levies on petroleum products following concerns from a cross-section of the public about the impact of rising fuel costs on their pockets.
TRAFFIC
Reuters

West at risk of conflict with Russia, Britain's army chief says

LONDON, Nov 13 (Reuters) - There is a greater risk of an accidental war breaking out between the West and Russia than at any time since the Cold War, with many of the traditional diplomatic tools no longer available, Britain's most senior military officer said. General Nick Carter, chief of...
WORLD
Reuters

Telenor and Google Cloud partner up to digitalise telecom operations

OSLO (Reuters) - Telenor and Alphabet Inc’s Google Cloud have formed a partnership to digitalise the Norwegian telecom company’s global operations and are exploring ways to jointly offer services to customers, the two companies said on Monday. The firms will not only use Google Cloud’s services to boost Telenor’s own...
BUSINESS
AFP

Game over for Fortnite in China as developer pulls plug

Epic Games pulled the plug on its Chinese version of Fortnite on Monday, with its three-year effort to penetrate the world's biggest gaming market derailed by Communist Party crackdowns against online addiction and the broader tech sector. The Chinese government has pressed a broad crackdown on the wider technology sector over the past year, citing concerns that tech giants were getting too big and powerful.
VIDEO GAMES

