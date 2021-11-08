Wabtec Pockets Locomotive, Services Deal From Egyptian National Railways

A 6.3-magnitude earthquake has struck southern Iran, near the city of Bandar Abbas, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).The quake, at a depth of 10km, was upgraded from a preliminary magnitude of 6.0.At least one person has died following the quakes that struck the southern Iranian province of Hormozgan.State TV quoted Azizollah Konari, the Bandar Abbas governor, as saying a 22-year-old man died when an electric pole fell on top of him during the tremors.“The quake was felt in several southern Iranian cities in the Hormozgan province,” a local official told state TV.The tremor was felt as far...

