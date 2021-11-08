CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

LMU welcomes Chattanooga in 2021-22 season opener

By Associated Press
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 6 days ago

Chattanooga (0-0) vs. Loyola Marymount (0-0) Albert Gersten Pavilion, Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Marymount...

www.dailyherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Herald

Loyola plays host to Lipscomb

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola (Md.) squares off against Lipscomb in an early season matchup. Lipscomb beat South Carolina State by 12 in its last outing. Loyola (Md.) lost 79-72 on the road to College of Charleston in its most recent game. FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Lipscomb's Jacob Ognacevic, Will Pruitt and Tommy Murr...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Daily Herald

No. 17 Georgia Tech women pull away from Belmont 58-45

ATLANTA -- Lotta-Maj Lahtinen scored 17 points with seven assists and seven rebounds and No. 17 Georgia Tech beat Belmont 58-45 on Sunday. After Belmont built a 15-11 lead after the first quarter, Georgia Tech (3-0) clamped down on the defensive and limited the Bruins to 2-for-13 shooting and forced five turnovers holding Belmont to four points. Georgia Tech led 24-19 at halftime.
ATLANTA, IL
Daily Herald

Matharu, No. 25 Texas women jolt third-ranked Stanford 61-56

STANFORD, Calif. -- Aliyah Matharu made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 5:06 to play and two more in the closing minutes, freshman Rori Harmon scored 21 points and No. 25 Texas jolted defending national champion and third-ranked Stanford 61-56 Sunday. Ashten Prechtel's 3-pointer with 18 seconds left got Stanford within 57-54....
TEXAS STATE
Daily Herald

Spirit head to NWSL championship with 2-1 win over Reign

TACOMA, Wash. -- Ashley Sanchez broke a tie in the 68th minute and the Washington Spirit advanced to the National Women's Soccer League championship game with a 2-1 victory over OL Reign on Sunday. The Spirit, undefeated in their last eight matches, will face the Chicago Red Stars next Saturday...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chattanooga, TN
Basketball
Chattanooga, TN
College Sports
City
Chattanooga, TN
Chattanooga, TN
Sports
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
Local
Tennessee College Basketball
Local
Tennessee Basketball
Chattanooga, TN
College Basketball
Daily Herald

Wizards play the Pelicans on 4-game win streak

New Orleans Pelicans (2-12, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (9-3, first in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Washington heads into a matchup with New Orleans as winners of four games in a row. The Wizards are 5-1 on their home court. Washington has a 3-0 record in...
NBA
Daily Herald

Detroit faces Sacramento, looks to end home skid

Sacramento Kings (5-8, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (3-9, 14th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Detroit plays Sacramento looking to stop its three-game home losing streak. The Pistons are 1-4 on their home court. Detroit allows 107.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 9.7...
NBA
Daily Herald

Red Stars head to NWSL championship with 2-0 win over Thorns

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Katie Johnson and Sarah Woldmoe each scored and the Chicago Red Stars advanced to the National Women's Soccer League championship game with a 2-0 semifinal victory over the Portland Thorns on Sunday. Chicago will play the Washington Spirit for the title Saturday in Louisville, Kentucky. The Spirit...
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lmu#The Chattanooga Mocs#Ap#Automated Insights#Stats Llc
Daily Herald

George and LaVine clash in Los Angeles-Chicago matchup

Chicago Bulls (8-4, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (8-4, fifth in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Clippers -3.5; over/under is 217.5. BOTTOM LINE: Paul George and Zach LaVine meet when Los Angeles hosts Chicago. George is fourth in the NBA averaging 26.4 points per game...
NBA
Daily Herald

New York plays Indiana on home losing streak

Indiana Pacers (6-8, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (7-6, seventh in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: New York hosts Indiana looking to end its three-game home skid. The Knicks are 6-6 in Eastern Conference games. New York ranks fifth in the Eastern Conference in rebounding with...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
Daily Herald

Superman's sequel: Newton leads Panthers over Cards 34-10

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Cam Newton provided a flashback to his Superman days in his second debut with the Panthers, throwing for one touchdown, running for another and sparking Carolina to a 34-10 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. Newton - the 2015 NFL MVP who was signed by the...
NFL
Daily Herald

A look at how Blackhawks' Toews is faring after 15 games

As Jonathan Toews was wrapping up his postgame presser after the Blackhawks' 2-1 victory over Arizona on Friday, three questions were posed about the state of his game. His answers comprised of 29 words -- in total. • How do you feel about your game? "Not terrible. But room for improvement,...
NHL
Daily Herald

The Latest: Bills place DT Lotulelei on COVID-19 list

The Latest from Week 10 of the NFL (all times EST):. The Buffalo Bills placed defensive tackle Star Lotulelei on the reserve/COVID-19 list a few hours before kickoff of the team's game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Defensive tackle Brandin Bryant was elevated from the practice squad...
NFL
Daily Herald

Slay's scoop-and-score leads Eagles past Broncos 30-13

DENVER -- Cornerback Darius Slay returned a fumble 82 yards for a touchdown and rookie DeVonta Smith hauled in two TD passes from Jalen Hurts in the Philadelphia Eagles' 30-13 win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday. The Eagles (4-6) won for the fourth time on the road and prevented...
NFL
Daily Herald

Tatum, Celtics take on the Cavaliers

Boston Celtics (6-7, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (9-5, fourth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics visit Darius Garland and the Cleveland Cavaliers in Eastern Conference action Monday. The Cavaliers are 6-2 in Eastern Conference games. Cleveland ranks fourth in the...
NBA
Daily Herald

Daily Herald

Chicago, IL
19K+
Followers
128K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy