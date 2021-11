The Washington State Cougars were one of the best overall defensive teams in the nation last year by just about any measure. They are a team with a lot of size, a lot of athleticism, and a coach that emphasizes defense ... and they were this good despite being a team made up mostly of underclassmen. The year of development they’ve all had — as well as the continued growth in chemistry — should push their defense to even another level this season.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO