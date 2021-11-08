Fans Have Dark Theories About Travis Scott After Tragic Fatalities Occurred At Astroworld [Chilling Thread]

Information continues to come to light in the aftermath of the deadly crowd surge during Travis Scott‘s set at his Astroworld Festival in Houston, TX on Friday evening. Per various witness accounts, the main stage area began to become overcrowded when the programming at the event’s secondary stage finished for the night and the entire crowd of roughly 50,000—which had been dispersed throughout the grounds throughout the day—pushed in toward the main stage where Scott was due to perform. When the performance began, the crowd pushed further forward, crushing people in the front of the audience against each other and the surrounding metal barriers and leaving them with nowhere to go.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO