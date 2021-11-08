PCT, Syngenta Honor 2021 Crown Leadership Award Winners at PestWorld 2021

Garden & Gun’s Annual Made in the South Awards Honor Artisans from Across the Region for the Twelfth Year and Announces 2022 Sponsor Explore Asheville. Garden & Gun magazine announced the winners of its twelfth annual Made in the South Awards (MITSA), celebrating Southern-made products in six categories: Drink, Food, Home, Style, Outdoors, and Crafts. This year’s Overall Winner from the Drinks category, Wonderbird Spirits Artisanal Gin, made in Taylor, Mississippi, will be the recipient of a $10,000 cash prize and a prominent feature in the magazine’s December 2021/January 2022 issue, on newsstands Wednesday, November 16.
