CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

PCT, Syngenta Honor 2021 Crown Leadership Award Winners at PestWorld 2021

By Brad Harbison
pctonline.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS - On Wednesday at PestWorld 2021 in Las Vegas, PCT and Syngenta recognized five industry professionals as Crown Leadership Award winners during a special reception. Since 1988, the...

www.pctonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
sapulpatimes.com

Kimberly Hayes honored for twenty years of leadership

Kimberly Hayes, CISR, CIC, CRM, of Affinity Insurance & Financial, LLC, Sapulpa, OK, was recently recognized for professional leadership and advanced knowledge by the Society of Certified Insurance Counselors. Ms. Hayes was awarded a certificate of achievement recognizing twenty consecutive years of successfully maintaining the Certified Insurance Counselor (CIC) designation....
SAPULPA, OK
WISH-TV

NAWBO names Visionary Award winners

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — The Indianapolis chapter of the National Association of Women Business Owners has announced the recipients of its 2021 Visionary Awards. The organization says the awards honors “the success of women business owners and those that support them.”. The awards were presented this week during the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
technologynetworks.com

Sartorius Honored as “Overall Best Bioprocessing Supplier” Award Winner at Europe Bioprocessing Excellence Awards 2021

Sartorius, a leading international partner of life science research and the biopharmaceutical industry, was named the award winner for “Overall Best Bioprocessing Supplier” at the Europe Bioprocessing Excellence Awards 2021. According to award organizer IMAPAC, the awards seek to recognize exceptional bioprocessing experts, organizations, and technologies that facilitate biomanufacturing excellence at enhanced speed, reduced cost, and superior quality across Europe and the rest of the world.
BUSINESS
beckershospitalreview.com

CoxHealth CEO honored for visionary leadership

Stephen Edwards, president and CEO of Springfield, Mo.-based CoxHealth, was honored with the Missouri Hospital Association's 2021 Visionary Leadership Award Nov. 5. Mr. Edwards heads up CoxHealth, a 12,000-employee health system with six hospitals, more than 80 clinics and five ERs in southwest Missouri. He was granted the award during...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Las Vegas#Syngenta Honor 2021#Pestworld#Crown Leadership Award#Aardvark Pest Management#Orkin Rollins Inc#Triangle Pest Control#Specialty Consultants#Pct
bizneworleans.com

LED Honors 2021 Louisiana Small Business Award Winners

BATON ROUGE – Louisiana Economic Development recognized business owners who exemplify Louisiana’s entrepreneurial spirit on Thursday, Nov. 4 at the 2021 Louisiana Small Business Awards ceremony hosted by LED Secretary Don Pierson. “According to the SBA, small businesses account for 53 percent of Louisiana workers, and 99 percent of Louisiana...
LOUISIANA STATE
wausautimes.com

ATHENA Leadership Award recipients announced

WAUSAU – The Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce has announced the recipients of the 2021 ATHENA Leadership Award and ATHENA Young Professional Leadership Award. The recipients were named during a program held Nov. 3 at the Stoney Creek Hotel & Conference Center in Rothschild. The ATHENA Leadership Award and the...
WAUSAU, WI
martechseries.com

Northstar Meetings Group Reveals the Winners of the 2021 Stella Awards, the Meeting Industry’s Highest Honor

Winners announced during Northstar’s 2nd Annual Stella Awards Virtual Showcase premiering. Northstar Meetings Group and its leading brands, Meetings & Conventions and Successful Meetings, announced the 2021 recipients of the 5th Annual Stella Awards. A total of 260 organizations from around the globe are being honored for consistently delivering quality service and innovation to meeting and event professionals.
INDUSTRY
clayandmilk.com

2021 Prometheus Awards Winners

Technology and business leaders from around the state gathered at the Community Choice Credit Union Convention Center in Des Moines last night to celebrate the 2021 Prometheus Awards. Fifteen awards were given out to Iowa companies, communities, and organizations in the state that have made significant growth and achievements over...
DES MOINES, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Ethics
pctonline.com

PMPs Return In-Person for PestWorld 2021

LAS VEGAS - After 18 months of virtual meetings, including last year’s NPMA PestWorld, attendees of the National Pest Management Association's 89th annual convention and exposition are back in person this week in Las Vegas. NPMA CEO Dominique Stumpf kicked off PestWorld 2021 by reflecting on this past year, including...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
martechseries.com

Lummus Named Winner of HP Awards for Sustainability, Refining Innovation and Executive Leadership

-Green Circle recognized as leader in circular economy and energy transition. Lummus Technology announced that it has won multiple HP Awards from Hydrocarbon Processing, receiving recognition in categories for sustainability, executive leadership and refining technology. Lummus’ Green Circle business won the Sustainability category. Lummus’ President and Chief Executive Officer, Leon de Bruyn, won the Executive of the Year category. And the Single Regenerator Dual Catalyst (SRDC) technology, which Lummus developed independently, won the Best Refining Technology category.
INDUSTRY
desales.edu

Meet Mairin MacDougall: 2021 Leadership Scholarship Winner

1. Describe your reaction when you found out you won the Leadership Scholarship. When I found out that I won the scholarship, I was so excited because it was truly life changing for me and my family. College is expensive and paying for an education is really a sacrifice. This scholarship was such a blessing and a gift.
NEW HAMPTON, NY
pctonline.com

Arrow Exterminators’ Joe Thomas Recognized with NPMA’s 2021 Pinnacle Award

ATLANTA – Atlanta-based Arrow Exterminators announce that Joe Thomas, Jr., chairman of the board, was awarded the National Pest Management Association’s (NPMA’s) 2021 Pinnacle Award at the industry’s annual convention, PestWorld, in Las Vegas, on Nov. 4. The Pinnacle Award is NPMA’s most coveted and prestigious accolade. The award honors...
BUSINESS
Psychiatric Times

Award Winners Honored at 45th National Conference on Correctional Health Care

Check out the National Commission on Correctional Health Care's annual award winners!. The National Commission on Correctional Health Care's (NCCHC) annual awards pay tribute to leaders and innovators who have enriched the correctional health care field. This year's awards were presented November 1 during the opening ceremony of the National Conference on Correctional Health Care in Chicago.
HEALTH SERVICES
Providence Business News

NHPRI administrator receives national leadership honor

SMITHFIELD – A Neighborhood Health Plan of Rhode Island administrator has earned national recognition as a young leader in the health care industry. Elizabeth McClaine, vice president of commercial products for NHPRI, is included in Modern Healthcare’s 2021 top 25 list of emerging leaders. The annual list honors people age...
SMITHFIELD, RI
thepulsepensacola.com

Made In The South Award Winners Announced

Garden & Gun’s Annual Made in the South Awards Honor Artisans from Across the Region for the Twelfth Year and Announces 2022 Sponsor Explore Asheville. Garden & Gun magazine announced the winners of its twelfth annual Made in the South Awards (MITSA), celebrating Southern-made products in six categories: Drink, Food, Home, Style, Outdoors, and Crafts. This year’s Overall Winner from the Drinks category, Wonderbird Spirits Artisanal Gin, made in Taylor, Mississippi, will be the recipient of a $10,000 cash prize and a prominent feature in the magazine’s December 2021/January 2022 issue, on newsstands Wednesday, November 16.
DRINKS
Milton Daily Standard

Aucker honored for leadership during pandemic

LEWISBURG — While being presented with a special recognition Thursday afternoon, the president and CEO of Evangelical Community Hospital was quick to credit hospital staff with their dedication amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Kendra Aucker accepted the Rural Health Leader of the Year Award from Lisa Davis, director of the Pennsylvania...
LEWISBURG, PA
aiaseattle.org

2021 Honor Awards

Reconnect and broaden conversations about resilience in design. AIA Seattle’s Honor Awards for Washington Architecture is a nationally-recognized program that explores and honors projects designed by architects throughout the state of Washington. This annual program provides an important opportunity for the design community to share and celebrate its achievements both among practitioners and with the community at-large. Awarded projects are revealed for the first time at the live event.
SEATTLE, WA
wraltechwire.com

And the winners of NC TECH Awards are…

RALEIGH – This evening, the North Carolina Technology Association, NC TECH, announced the winners of the individual and corporate 2021 NC TECH Awards at an in-person event at the Raleigh Convention Center. The NC TECH Awards, presented by the accounting firm Cherry Bekaert, a sponsor for the event, recognize exceptional...
RALEIGH, NC
wspa.com

November Caring for the Carolinas Award Winner

Each month, Caring for the Carolinas and our sponsors, Hardee's, Bath Fitter, Unclaimed Furniture and Ingles award a local volunteer our Caring for the Carolinas Award. Let's meet Mr. Sullivan.
ADVOCACY

Comments / 0

Community Policy