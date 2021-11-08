Frost, Alberts statements

If you're a Nebraska football fan, you're unsure of what the program's future holds. It's an unsettling time for a passionate and loyal fan base, although it should be used to tumult by now. Many fans still wonder if Scott Frost can push the program to prominence, but also wonder...
At the end of a significant Monday regarding the immediate future of the Nebraska football program, Trev Alberts took to the radio airwaves to try and recap the most prominent decision he’d made yet as NU’s new athletic director. Appearing on the Husker Radio Network’s “Sports Nightly” show, Alberts went...
LINCOLN — About two hours after Nebraska announced that Scott Frost would return for a fifth season as the Huskers' football coach, the program announced significant changes to his offensive staff. Frost announced that four assistants are no longer with the team — offensive coordinator/wide receivers coach Matt Lubick, offensive...
Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts says he's unsure exactly why we're so interested in his Sunday conversations with Scott Frost. After hearing from Alberts on Monday, I'm actually more intrigued than ever. Let's be clear: Alberts and Frost, the fourth-year Nebraska football coach, didn't have a relationship before Alberts took...
From Memorial Stadium, Parker Gabriel and Steven M. Sipple discuss the Nebraska football team's 26-17 loss to Ohio State on Saturday. If you've paid attention to Trev Alberts' comments during the course of this gorgeous autumn, you've noticed his obvious support for Scott Frost. In discussions with several sources this...
LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts announced the new salary & buyout of Huskers head football coach Scott Frost's restructured contract on Monday during his appearance on Sports Nightly. Frost will now be paid $4 million in 2022 as opposed to $5 million. His buyout will now...
Scott Frost will return as the head coach of Nebraska for the 2022 season following his fourth-straight losing season and a 15-27 overall record, but his contract will look different. Nebraska Athletic Director Trev Alberts joined Sports Nightly on Monday, offering an update on the new agreement. Frost will earn...
LINCOLN — During Nebraska football’s manic Monday, head coach Scott Frost kept his job, agreed to a pay cut and fired all but one of the offensive assistants on his staff. NU Athletic Director Trev Alberts, over an hourlong interview in his office, then unpacked his decision to retain a coach who is 15-27 overall and 3-7 this season. Alberts liked the plan Frost presented Sunday afternoon in their weekly meeting after a 26-17 loss to Ohio State. Alberts saw growth this year in Frost’s willingness to be a CEO-style coach and liked that Frost took on “risk” by changing the terms of his contract in NU’s favor.
They both had highly successful playing careers at Nebraska, and their names would come up in connection to Husker football even when they weren't here in power positions. But Trev Alberts will also say he really didn't know Scott Frost. Not really at all until Alberts was hired as the Husker athletics director in July. Their Husker experiences had not overlapped. Alberts was a senior on the 1993 team. Frost came back to Lincoln as a transfer during the 1995 season. Their pursuits from there would always take them to spots where they were never personally connected.
Nebraska and first-year athletic director Trev Alberts made the decision to retain coach Scott Frost for a fifth season earlier this week, and it was met with a mixed reaction. Frost is 15-27 with a 10-23 mark in the Big Ten since taking over in 2018, including a 3-7 mark this year.Retaining Frost was a major vote of confidence for the program legend. It’s a decision that College GameDay analyst Kirk Herbstreit applauded.
