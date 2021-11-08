CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frost, Alberts statements

Daily Iberian
Scarlet Nation

Alberts explains decision to stick with Frost for a fifth season

At the end of a significant Monday regarding the immediate future of the Nebraska football program, Trev Alberts took to the radio airwaves to try and recap the most prominent decision he’d made yet as NU’s new athletic director. Appearing on the Husker Radio Network’s “Sports Nightly” show, Alberts went...
Omaha.com

Four Husker assistants fired; part of Scott Frost's 'good plan,' Alberts says

LINCOLN — About two hours after Nebraska announced that Scott Frost would return for a fifth season as the Huskers' football coach, the program announced significant changes to his offensive staff. Frost announced that four assistants are no longer with the team — offensive coordinator/wide receivers coach Matt Lubick, offensive...
Frost Tonight?

Frost Tonight?

We are expecting clear skies and dew points in the 20s Thursday night into Friday. There’s also a potential for a light freeze, mainly in northeastern portions of our area closer to where the Arkansas, Louisiana, and Texas borders meet. It is the time of year we see the first freeze of the season during the first half of November.
Omaha.com

Trev Alberts credits loyalty in retaining Scott Frost — but not 'blind loyalty'

LINCOLN — During Nebraska football’s manic Monday, head coach Scott Frost kept his job, agreed to a pay cut and fired all but one of the offensive assistants on his staff. NU Athletic Director Trev Alberts, over an hourlong interview in his office, then unpacked his decision to retain a coach who is 15-27 overall and 3-7 this season. Alberts liked the plan Frost presented Sunday afternoon in their weekly meeting after a 26-17 loss to Ohio State. Alberts saw growth this year in Frost’s willingness to be a CEO-style coach and liked that Frost took on “risk” by changing the terms of his contract in NU’s favor.
247Sports

Alberts and Frost relationship builds amid challenging test

They both had highly successful playing careers at Nebraska, and their names would come up in connection to Husker football even when they weren't here in power positions. But Trev Alberts will also say he really didn't know Scott Frost. Not really at all until Alberts was hired as the Husker athletics director in July. Their Husker experiences had not overlapped. Alberts was a senior on the 1993 team. Frost came back to Lincoln as a transfer during the 1995 season. Their pursuits from there would always take them to spots where they were never personally connected.
Daily Iberian

Friday Football Fever forecast

SHREVEPORT, La. - Fall-like, football weather is forecast for Friday evening. Here's the Friday Football Fever Forecast. Expect clear skies, light winds and temperatures in the 50s. Enjoy!
247Sports

Kirk Herbstreit applauds Nebraska, Trev Alberts for decision to retain Scott Frost

Nebraska and first-year athletic director Trev Alberts made the decision to retain coach Scott Frost for a fifth season earlier this week, and it was met with a mixed reaction. Frost is 15-27 with a 10-23 mark in the Big Ten since taking over in 2018, including a 3-7 mark this year.Retaining Frost was a major vote of confidence for the program legend. It’s a decision that College GameDay analyst Kirk Herbstreit applauded.
Daily Iberian

Spirit of the Game: Northwood High School

SHREVEPORT, La. - For this week's Spirit of the Game report, Rick Rowe visited Northwood High School where they are gearing up for a really big game Friday night. Spirit of the Game is sponsored by Red River Range.
Daily Iberian

Sibling rivalry pushes two Loreauville's Simon brothers to be their best

LOREAUVILLE — For Loreauville High School football players Ethan and Evan Simon, the opportunity to finally play together on the same team has been a long time coming. Though they are only separated by one grade level, the brothers say that this year is their first time being able to take to the football field together.
Daily Iberian

Cajuns get extra rest, come back sharp in preparation for Troy

LAFAYETTE — Billy Napier gave his team a little R&R. After Louisiana rallied in the second half to beat Georgia State 21-17 last Thursday, the fourth-year Ragin’ Cajuns football coach opted to give his team the weekend off. Those two days of rest and recuperation appear to have paid off.
Daily Iberian

Suit finishes bass club season on top with win in LBC Classic

MYETTE POINT – Ben Suit had a point or two to prove after the Louisiana Bass Cats’ regular-season finale Oct. 16-17 at Lake Sam Rayburn. The New Iberia native who moved to Port Arthur, Texas, in mid-August stumbled in that last bass club tournament and that prevented him from winning a third Angler of the Year title in the LBC. He chose the Louisiana Bass Cats Classic as the time to redeem himself on Nov. 7.
Daily Iberian

After solid practices, Neuville finishes with 2 bass at nationals

MONROE — Loreauville’s Hunter Neuville had beaucoup chances to put bass in the boat but caught only one small keeper on Day 1, then hardly had any chances and boated a smaller keeper on Day 2 of the TNT Fireworks B.A.S.S. Nation Championship on Nov. 3-5 at the Ouachita River.
LOREAUVILLE, LA

