Mel Tucker's quick rebuild of Michigan State has earned a lot of love throughout college football. Tucker has Michigan State a perfect 8-0 in Year 2. But the job that Dave Aranda is doing with Baylor cannot be overstated either. After winning just two games last year, Aranda has sparked the Bears to a 7-1 record in 2021. They rallied out of an 11-point, second-half hole to stun Texas 31-24. They went on a 21-0 run to flip a 21-10 deficit into a 31-21 advantage.

