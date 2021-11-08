CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ye makes dedication to lives lost at Astroworld

Kanye West (Photo credit: © J. Graylock / jpistudios.com via Bang Media)

Ye West dedicated his latest Sunday Service to the victims of the Astroworld disaster.

The “Jesus Walks” star’s Christian gathering returned on Nov. 7, which was live-streamed on platforms including YouTube, and it paid tribute to the eight people who died and the hundreds left injured in a stampede during Travis Scott’s set at his music festival in Houston, Texas, on Friday, Nov 5.

Before the gospel choir performed live, a message read: “Sunday Service dedication to the loved ones of Astroworld.”

And in the description, a note read: “Let’s get back to a peaceful state of mind with this service dedicated to the lost lives at Travis Scott’s Astroworld.”

Travis has been left “absolutely devastated” by the tragedy.

Travis – who has a three-year-old daughter called Stormi with Kylie Jenner – was on stage when the crowd surge took place, and he later expressed his support for the families on social media.

In a statement posted on his Twitter account, the 30-year-old hip-hop star said: “I’m absolutely devastated by what took place last night. My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival.”

“Houston PD has my total support as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life.”

“I am committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need. Thank you to Houston PD, Fire Department, and NRG Park for their immediate response and support.”

“Love You All.”

Subsequently, Travis vowed to “assist” the families of those who died at the festival.

He said on Instagram: “Everybody continue to keep your prayers. I mean, I’m honestly just devastated and I could never imagine anything like this happening. I’m going to do everything I can to keep you guys updated and keep you guys informed of what’s going on. Love you all.”

