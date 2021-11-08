Gilbert Wins First Rocky Mountain Emmy for “Portraits of 2020” Production

Gilbert, Ariz. - Gilbert’s Office of Digital Government (Gilbert Digital) is thrilled to receive its first Rocky Mountain Emmy Award in the category of Public Affairs Program (Single Program or Series) for its “Gilbert, Arizona: Portraits of 2020” video.

The 15-minute production features a healthcare worker on the front lines fighting a deadly virus, a business owner adapting to stay afloat, parents balancing full-time jobs and virtual school, and dozens of other stories as people describe how the unforeseen year of 2020 impacted them.

“It’s an honor for the Office of Digital Government to be recognized with its first-ever Emmy Award,” said Dana Berchman, Gilbert’s Chief Digital Officer. “The Gilbert Digital team worked tirelessly during the pandemic to think outside of the box about how to produce and deliver content and to strategize concepts to tell the stories of our community during 2020. I am so proud of what this team was able to create and execute when our residents needed us most.”

Watch the full Emmy-award-winning video below.