Washington Co. fire department almost shuts down after 1/3 of volunteers test positive for COVID-19

CHARLEROI, Pa. — Lock Four Volunteer Fire Company in Washington County had to temporarily shut down after approximately a third of their department tested positive for COVID-19, and most of the remaining firefighters had to quarantine.

Chief Fred Schwalb tells Cara Sapida he has been hit hard by the virus, and while he’s in bed recovering, he wanted to thank a neighboring department for taking all of their calls.

Schwalb contacted Washington County Emergency Services asking for help dispatching calls. Fallowfield Township has been taking calls for the last few weeks. Their chief tells Channel 11 it’s a small community and they are glad to help when any department is in need.

Schwalb says Lock Four has six firefighters who tested positive. He says the bingo fundraiser is still scheduled for Friday, calling it their biggest fundraiser. He says the hall is sanitized after every event.

