NHL

Rangers Daily Download – Recap, Stats, Injuries & News

By Matt Grazel
The Hockey Writers
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIgor Shesterkin’s teammates abandoned him as Rangers look alarmingly...

thehockeywriters.com

Blue Seat

Rangers injury depth is a major problem

The Rangers have been very lucky to start the season. While they’ve had injuries, they haven’t had any major injuries that would keep someone out for an extended period of time. The Rangers injury depth, as we’ve seen, has been a major issue for the Rangers. Most of their injuries have been of the bumps and bruises sort, and that likely isn’t going to last. It will become a problem.
NHL
Blue Seat

Rangers lose Sammy Blais to leg injury

The Rangers have lost Sammy Blais to a leg injury, and it doesn’t look like he will return. The culprit, again, is PK Subban. Subban, if you remember, almost did serious damage to Ryan Reaves in the preseason. That one lingered to the point where Reaves missed a few games. No update on severity, but he won’t return.
NHL
saginawspirit.com

Recap: Rangers netminder Cajan shines; Spirit fall to Rangers, 2-1

Saginaw, MI – The Saginaw completed their first three-game in three-night stretch with a 2-1 loss to the Kitchener Rangers Sunday evening in front of 2,450 fans at The Dow Event Center in Saginaw, Michigan. Rangers Import goaltender Pavel Cajan made 29 saves and earned first star honors, while overage defenseman Arber Xhekaj scored a goal and an assist.
NHL
State
New York State
The Hockey Writers

Canadiens News and Rumors: Kravtsov, Girard, Price and More

In this week’s Montreal Canadiens News & Rumors, we’ll break down recent trade rumours, roster updates, Carey Price’s return to training, Ryan Poehling’s improved play and much more. Kravtsov on the Move?. Vitali Kravtsov, the New York Rangers’ ninth-overall pick from the 2018 NHL Draft, entered this season demanding a...
NHL
92.9 THE LAKE

Extreme Danger – Medical Device Found on Field During NFL Game

Sometimes I think the scriptwriters who create the weekly action that is NFL football throw in a few plot twists every week just to make sure we are paying attention. From one of the game's most unique endings to an unbelievable reason to stop play, this week's NFL action certainly measured up for the weekly dose of "what just happened"?
NFL
New York Post

Rangers ripped by Flames, Filip Chytil exits with injury

CALGARY, Alberta — The Rangers had one of their ugliest losses of the season against the Flames just under two weeks ago — and this one was worse. Concluding their four-game road trip, the Rangers gave up three third-period goals for the second time in as many games and were blanked by the Flames, 6-0, on Saturday night at Scotiabank Saddledome. That was on the heels of their recent 5-1 loss to Calgary on Oct. 25.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Bruins, Canucks, Maple Leafs, Islanders

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Tuukka Rask is not only skating again, he’s eyeing a return and hopes to play for Team Finland at the Olympics. Meanwhile, Tucker Poolman is set to have a heading with the NHL DoPS. There are updates for the Toronto Maple Leafs when it comes to John Tavares and Jack Campbell and the New York Islanders fre up some cap space by terminating the contract of Leo Komarov.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Hockey’s Advanced Analytics: What Are They & How Do They Work?

Hockey analytics is the analysis of quantitative data and statistics regarding players and teams to understand and track their performance at a deeper level. It goes deeper than the basic stats that we see everyday like goals, assists, shots, and plus/minus. Some of the most commonly used analytic tools include Corsi, Fenwick, and PDO, which take into account shots, possession, and luck of the game, but we will go into that more later in the article.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Jets’ Trio of Undrafted Players Making Big Impacts

A trio of Winnipeg Jets are proving it’s not when your name is called — or even if it’s called at all — during an NHL Draft that dictates whether you’ll be a successful NHL player. While the Jets have 11 former first-round picks on their current roster — many...
NHL
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
The Hockey Writers

Flyers’ Best Single-Season Performances

The Philadelphia Flyers have a rich history. In the 54 years since they were introduced to the NHL, the Flyers have accomplished a lot and iced some of the best players to play the game. They’ve won division titles, Stanley Cups and built some of the most competitive teams in the league.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

3 Takeaways From Kings’ Shutout Victory Over Senators

After defeating the Ottawa Senators 2-0 on Thursday night, the Los Angeles Kings have now won seven straight. It was a low-key game, and the Kings were not at their best, but they found a way to win. Here are three takeaways from the game. Quick Stellar Again. Even though...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Hurricanes Roundtable: Unsung Heroes, Goaltending Plan, & More

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome back to the third edition of our weekly Carolina Hurricanes roundtable!. The ‘Canes are currently in a bit of a lull in their schedule, with just two games played in the last eight days. Hopefully, they’ve rested up, because a tough stretch lies ahead (or, continues, I should probably say, as the two previous games against Tampa Bay and Florida certainly count as difficult ones). The team has a tough back-to-back on home ice over the weekend against Philadelphia and St. Louis, then heads on a western conference swing next week.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Penguins, Senators, Blue Jackets, Maple Leafs

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Pittsburgh Penguins recalling Louis Domingue does not mean one of their other netminders is dealing with an injury. Meanwhile, The Ottawa Senators are being decimated by injuries and COVID absences. What can they do? The Columbus Blue Jackets have some decisions to make with their pending free agents and are the Toronto Maple Leafs actually looking to add another top-six forward?
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Avalanche’s Kadri Deserves Contract Extension

The Colorado Avalanche have recently awarded hefty contract extensions to several of their franchise cornerstones, including captain Gabriel Landeskog and blueline star Cale Makar this past offseason. They must also account for the looming contract extension of their most important piece, Nathan MacKinnon, who surely demands a substantial increase to his paltry compensation of $6.3-million per year after the 2022-23 campaign. Consequently, the Avalanche must decide how Nazem Kadri – a two-way center with a mean streak who is up for contract renewal – fits into the organization’s future plans. A resurgence of sorts has put his reputational issues on the back-burner, and suggests he could be given a contract extension for his efforts. Let’s dig in.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Ducks News & Rumors: Terry, Lundestrom & More

The second half of this week’s Anaheim Ducks News & Rumors follows the continued success of Troy Terry during his league-leading point streak, Isac Lundestrom’s injury, and more. Terry Stays Hot. Terry’s goal on Thursday night against the Seattle Kraken extended his point streak to a league-high 13 games. His...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Oilers’ Bottom-6 Looks Strong Despite Recent Injuries

After the start of the season looked very promising in regards to the Edmonton Oilers‘ bottom-six, it is 13 games into the season and Devin Shore is out for 4-6 weeks and Zack Kassian is considered day-to-day. Nobody ever knows how long day-to-day injuries can last or turn into — just look at the situation Mike Smith is in right now.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

McDavid’s Agent Says Referees Need Instructions on What a Trip Is

It is getting out of hand with all the non-calls on superstars just because they have the talent and speed to draw more penalties. There shouldn’t be a different standard for different players. Other leagues protect their superstars and even have added rules to keep them healthy and playing the game.
NHL

