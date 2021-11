Anna Valli has been in the Commercial Insurance industry since 1995. She worked for the largest independent insurance agency in Ventura County, CA for over 22 years. After moving to Maui, she joined the Finance Insurance team as an Account Executive. Valli believes in customer centricity, where all clients are equally important and deserve priority service, which aligns nicely with Finance Insurance’s expectation of providing each client with an excellent service experience.

VENTURA COUNTY, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO