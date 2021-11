(Climax, MN) -- The Minnesota D-N-R is investigating the first possible case of chronic wasting disease in wild deer along the border with North Dakota. Testing on a deer harvested near Climax strongly indicated a C-W-D infection. Final confirmation of the results is expected next week. The D-N-R is implementing voluntary C-W-D sampling for deer harvested in the area during the firearms season which opens this weekend. Hunters are strongly encouraged to leave samples at self-service stations in Neilsville and Climax. No other cases have been reported in the area. Most of Minnesota's C-W-D cases have been in the southeastern part of the state.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO