Dale Alvin Knopf

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDale Alvin Knopf was born April 2, 1948, in Cherokee, Oklahoma to Samuel and Bernice Knopf. Dale left this world to be in the arms of his savior on Nov. 4, 2021. He was surrounded by his loving family. Dale was the most loving and caring person – unafraid...

Hills and Dales

The neighborhood of Hills and Dales isn’t just a pretty face - though, it’s definitely one of the most beautiful neighborhoods around San Antonio. Though it’s a fairly small neighborhood, it has made its mark. This neighborhood has been around since around 1965 when it was first built. Over the years, Hills and Dales has continued to grow into the lively area that we know and love today.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Charley Dale Polete

Michael and Breeanna Polete of Ste. Genevieve, MO announce the birth of their son, Charley Dale at 3:47 pm on Saturday, October 16, 2021, at Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital in Ste. Genevieve, MO. He weighed 8 pounds 1 ounce and was 20 inches long.
STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, MO
James Dale Woodworth

James Dale Woodworth, 81, of Sparta, formerly of Tomah and Bull Shoals, Arkansas, passed away peacefully on October 25, 2021, surrounded by his family at the Serenity House in Tomah. There will be a Military ceremony at 1 pm followed by a celebration of Jim’s life at the Eagle’s Club...
SPARTA, WI
Elinor Haas - January 6th, 1935 - November 1st, 2021

Elinor was born January 6, 1935 in Solomon, Kansas, the daughter of Mildred Watt Wiley and Harry A. Wiley. She graduated from Enterprise High School in 1953 and from Kansas Wesleyan College in 1957. She married Wayne C. Haas in August 12, 1962. Elinor taught English and literature at Abilene...
ABILENE, KS
Sunday Spotlight: The Blessing Board On A Mission To Furnish Homes And Improve Lives

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Imagine having a place to call home, but no furniture to call your own or the money to pay for it. The Blessing Board is giving those struggling a shopping trip of a lifetime, especially for Steve Tate. He had nothing, but on Wednesday, he had a whole warehouse of items to choose from. “I’m bipolar, so I had some issues this summer and I went through a lot and I lost a lot of stuff,” said Tate. “So it’s good to collect some stuff now and try to rebuild my life.” The Blessing Board helped Tate start fresh. The non-profit organization...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Liberty Grace Church Aims To Unify The Community

BALTIMORE (WJZ) —  A better Baltimore is the goal of everyone at Liberty Grace Church Sunday. Whether the message is through song and dance, or prayer, it’s why local leaders like Police Commissioner Michael Harrison, Pastor Terris King and others came out to unify our community. Safety, health and education lead the conversation. More than 800 new COVID cases with 11 deaths Sunday. Homicide numbers project over 300 for at least the 7th year in a row. The work to come together extends back to Freddie Gray’s death in 2015 and there is still so much to be done. Whether you wear a Yamaca, or believe in another culture, King preaches we do it together. “I was able to find brotherhood with an orthodox Jewish rabbi. Come on, you can’t tell me there’s not a God,” said King. No matter the cultural difference, the only similarity Baltimore needs is a greater good. Hopefully, they find one in Northwest Baltimore.
BALTIMORE, MD

