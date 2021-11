With a minute flat on the clock and no timeouts in its pocket, the Texas Tech offense needed something magical to happen. Donovan Smith put together a handful of quick throws to the outside to set up Texas Tech in as good of field position as possible, but they still had a ways to go for points. With only three seconds left in the game, Jonathan Garibay attempted a 62-yard field goal. The kicker, who was a perfect 9-for-9 on field goals this season heading into this attempt, drilled it right through the uprights. The field goal gave Texas Tech a 41-38 win over the Cyclones, and made the team bowl eligible for the first time in four years.

