Help people with pain

Dr. Christian Milioto owner of WNY Pain Relief and Integrative Wellness Center says medication gives days back to a life but treatment and healing gives life back to days. He says this is something he stives to give to each his patients. Dr. Milioto says his office stands to deliver treatments to reduce and eliminate pain medication, injections, surgery and endless care with little to no relief to those suffering from spinal conditions, neuropathy and chronic pain. If you feel weakness in your legs, sharp shooting pain, numbness, burning, tingling or pins and needles he says you can have relief. He says their treatments are effective, long-lasting and designed to achieve your individual goals.

HEALTH ・ 12 DAYS AGO