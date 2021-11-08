CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Eastbound US 60 closed at night between Gilbert and Greenfield roads

Gilbert, Arizona
Gilbert, Arizona
 6 days ago

PHOENIX – Eastbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) will be closed tonight between Gilbert and Greenfield roads in the East Valley for roadway maintenance.

Drivers should consider alternate routes, including eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain or Santan freeways) while the following closure is in place for pavement sweeping:

  • Eastbound US 60 closed between Gilbert and Greenfield roads from 8 p.m. tonight (Monday) to 5 a.m. Tuesday (Nov. 9). Eastbound US 60 on-ramps at Mesa and Stapley drives also closed. DETOUR: Traffic exiting at Gilbert Road can detour overnight on either eastbound Baseline Road or Southern Avenue. Note: Additional nighttime restrictions will be scheduled if necessary.

The eastbound US 60 pavement will be swept for dust and other small debris following weekend work to remove worn asphalt pavement. The Arizona Department of Transportation is removing the worn pavement to provide a smoother riding surface. A closure of westbound US 60 between Greenfield and Gilbert roads is scheduled from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Nov. 15) for asphalt pavement removal.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov or by calling 511. ADOT also provides information and updates via its Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Signs abounded that deadly Ecuador prison attack was coming

GUAYAQUIL, Ecuador (AP) — The signs that an attack was imminent inside the largest prison in Ecuador’s coastal city of Guayaquil could not have been clearer. There had been talk among inmates of the Litoral Penitentiary for days that a group was going to attack another. Then, early Friday morning, police arrested three men trying to smuggle two rifles, five handguns, three grenades, sticks of dynamite and hundreds of rounds of ammunition into the lockup.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Gilbert, AZ
Traffic
City
Phoenix, AZ
City
Mesa, AZ
City
Gilbert, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Traffic
Local
Arizona Traffic
The Associated Press

Gadhafi’s son announces candidacy for president of Libya

CAIRO (AP) — The son and one-time heir apparent of late Libyan dictator Moammar Gadhafi announced Sunday his candidacy for the country’s presidential election next month, Libya’s election agency said. Seif al-Islam, who is wanted by the International Criminal Court on charges of crimes against humanity related to the 2011...
WORLD
NBC News

Japan’s ex-princess Mako and new husband depart for life in U.S.

TOKYO — Japan’s ex-princess Mako, the emperor’s niece, departed the country with her new husband on Sunday to start a new life in the United States. Known as Mako Komuro after giving up her royal title to marry college sweetheart Kei Komuro last month, the former royal and her husband, both 30, walked past waiting journalists at Tokyo’s Haneda International Airport before boarding an ANA flight for New York.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Hill

Hackers access FBI email system, spam 100,000 accounts

Hackers accessed the FBI’s email system and sent spam to 100,000 accounts on Saturday, according to the Spamhaus Project, an email spam watchdog group. The organization posted an example on Twitter of one of the emails that were sent to thousands of accounts. The email bears the subject “Urgent: Threat...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asphalt#Adot#Arizonadot
The Hill

Meadows comes under growing Jan. 6 panel spotlight

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol is increasingly targeting — and losing patience with — Mark Meadows , Donald Trump ’s powerful chief of staff who appeared to be deeply involved with the former president's efforts to overturn the 2020 election. This week the committee...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Gilbert, Arizona

Gilbert, Arizona

73
Followers
251
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Gilbert is a town in Maricopa County, Arizona, United States, located southeast of Phoenix within the city's metropolitan area. Once known as the "Hay Shipping Capital of the World", it is the sixth-largest municipality in Arizona, and the fifth-largest in the Phoenix metro area. It covers an area of nearly 69 square miles (179 km2).

Comments / 0

Community Policy