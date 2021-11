Marvel’s Avengers has had a tumultuous history since its launch debut last year. After facing many different economical issues when it comes to server costs, Square Enix has been transparent about the title missing their hopes. While the game has seemingly been receiving steady updates since the 2020 launch last August. Yet, since the Black Panther inclusion, the title has received much more renewed interest for what more DLC could bring. One of these updates is of course the eventual inclusion of Spider-Man. When it was originally revealed as DLC exclusive to Sony consoles, fans were displeased with the nature of his update. Seeing how Spider-Man is only going to be available to one platform, fans on PlayStation are curious about the update. Revealed today was the first image of what Marvel’s Avengers Spider-Man will look like alongside the other heroes.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO