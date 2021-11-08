Service King Golf Outing Raises $45,000 for Special Needs Adults

SAUCIER, Miss. (WLOX) - As we take time this week to recognize our veterans, a coast charitable group is continuing its mission to help the children of the fallen. The local chapter of Folds of Honor hosted 128 veterans and guests for a golf tournament Tuesday at Grand Bear. The event raises money to provide scholarships to families of military men and women who have died or been disabled while on active duty in the U.S. Armed Forces.

