Service King Golf Outing Raises $45,000 for Special Needs Adults

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleService King announced that it presented a $45,000 check to Cornerstone Ranch – a residential community created for adults with special needs to live an abundant life – as a result of funds raised at its 26th...

