Service King Golf Outing Raises $45,000 for Special Needs Adults

A Taphouse Takeover, “Taphouse Takeover for COTA for Team Caidyn”, will be held for COTA in honor of Caidyn Kruse, a Forest City-area young adult who needs a Kidney transplant. The event is planned for Friday, November 19, 2021, at Paddler’s Tap in Forest City. 21-year-old Caidyn Kruse is listed for a Kidney transplant at University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City. Funds are being raised for COTA in honor of Caidyn Kruse to assist with transplant-related expenses. Major dinner sponsors include: Paddler’s Tap and Bob’s Balls, Italian Meat Balls. The cost of the dinner will be $5 for adults. The dinner will feature raffle drawings, a silent auction, and guest bartenders. The event will be held at Paddler’s Tap in Forest City Iowa Friday, November 19th from 4:00 to 10:00 pm. Come have a good time and support a good cause.
