Call of Duty: Vanguard – Does it Support Cross-Platform?

While Battlefield 2042 has reached its early access ahead of its launch next week, some more information about the title has been released. With the latest in the franchise, the title is shaping up to be quite the evolution of combat. DICE has been explaining all of the changes being made to the experience and what to expect on launch. Despite the title taking fans into the future of combat, DICE’s Battlefield 2042 is also omitting a key feature from launch. As Battlefield 2042 might just be the most advanced and futuristic title yet, the game will not include voice chat on launch. While the game launches in just under a week, Battlefield 2042 will reportedly not include voice chat until some time after the initial release.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO