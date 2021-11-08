CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Call of Duty: Vanguard – Does it Support Cross-Platform?

By Madison Benson
thenerdstash.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCall of Duty: Vanguard is the newest entry to the Call of Duty game series released on November 5, 2021. Like many other games in the franchise, Vanguard features a campaign mode and multiple reminiscent to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. While many fans are eager to jump right into multiplayer...

thenerdstash.com

Comments / 0

Related
PlayStation LifeStyle

Call of Duty: Vanguard PlayStation Exclusives Include Seasonal Combat Packs, No Platform-Exclusive Game Mode

Activision has revealed the PlayStation exclusive content Call of Duty fans can expect to receive for playing Call of Duty: Vanguard on PlayStation 4 and/or PlayStation 5. Amongst that content is free seasonal Combat Packs for PlayStation Plus members, similar to previous years, but Vanguard will not have a platform-exclusive game mode for the first time in a couple of years.
VIDEO GAMES
wccftech.com

Call of Duty: Vanguard Supports Both DLSS and FSR, But No Ray Tracing; System Requirements Unveiled

Only a few hours after the Battlefield 2042 tech trailer, Activision and Sledgehammer Games have posted their own PC trailer for Call of Duty: Vanguard, confirming features such as NVIDIA DLSS and AMD FSR support. However, as we previously assumed, unlike its chief competitor (and its own predecessors, too) Call of Duty: Vanguard will not support ray traced effects at all.
VIDEO GAMES
sirusgaming.com

Does First Class Trouble Support Cross-Platform Play?

First Class Trouble is arriving as one of the free games for PS Plus subscribers this November 2021. However, this game is not a PlayStation exclusive and is available in other platforms. If you have friends who play this game on PC, then you might be asking yourself if First Class Trouble supports cross-platform play?
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cross Platform#Xbox Series X#Activision#Support Cross Platform#Vanguard#Account And Network#Xbox One
thenerdstash.com

Destiny 2 Update 3.3.1.3 Patch Notes

Destiny 2 launched update 3.3.1.3 today across all platforms, and if you’ve been looking for the latest patch notes, then your long search is finally over. As Bungie notified players today, it required a bit of server maintenance and downtime to get Destiny 2 fully up-to-date, but hopefully, the bug fixes and wrinkle smoothing will make it all worthwhile. The Festival of the Lost event recently wrapped up, so you’re no doubt excited to see what Destiny 2 has in store next. Enough waffling, let’s check out the patch notes!
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl Day One Update Patch Notes

Nintendo has unveiled the patch notes for Pokemon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl’s day one update, so here’s the full list of changes and fixes you can expect. Now I know what you’re thinking, “doesn’t the game not come out for another week and a half?” and you’re right. Nintendo just seems to work in strange ways when it comes to patch notes for any of their games, so here’s where we are. Be ready to download everything below when the game finally releases. Without further adieu, here’s everything coming with the day one update for Pokemon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl!
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Call of Duty
NewsBreak
PlayStation
thenerdstash.com

Decidueye Officially Announced For Pokémon Unite

The official Pokémon Unite Twitter page has announced the arrival of a brand new Pokémon to be added to the game’s roster, that Pokémon being Decidueye. The final evolution of the Generation 7 Grass/Flying Starter Pokémon, Rowlet, was officially announced for Pokémon Unite in a reveal trailer earlier this morning, where its release date was revealed to be November 19, 2021.
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Far Cry 6 and Nintendo Switch Tops US Industry Charts

Far Cry 6 tops software charts, while the Nintendo Switch, which has seen its new Switch OLED model hit the market, led hardware sales during a record October for US games industry sales figures. Consumer spending across video game hardware, content, and accessories hit $4.4 billion last month, which was...
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

New Warframe Content Announced, Ahead of The New War Release

Warframe‘s developer Digital Extremes announced a new 30+ hour story-based Cinematic Quest within the critically acclaimed action game. The quest will prepare players for the game’s next and largest expansion ever, The New War, in December. To prepare players for the action and threats of The New War, the game...
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

DICE Announces Battlefield 2042 Won’t Have Voice Chat On Launch

While Battlefield 2042 has reached its early access ahead of its launch next week, some more information about the title has been released. With the latest in the franchise, the title is shaping up to be quite the evolution of combat. DICE has been explaining all of the changes being made to the experience and what to expect on launch. Despite the title taking fans into the future of combat, DICE’s Battlefield 2042 is also omitting a key feature from launch. As Battlefield 2042 might just be the most advanced and futuristic title yet, the game will not include voice chat on launch. While the game launches in just under a week, Battlefield 2042 will reportedly not include voice chat until some time after the initial release.
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Rumor: Halo Infinite’s Multiplayer Will Release Incredibly Soon

Among all the releases coming not just this month but December as well, Halo Infinite is easily one of the biggest releases (if not the biggest). Sporting a campaign that many are hoping is a grand return for the series, supported by a strong multiplayer that previews said shined greatly, this could be the big break modern Halo needs to be thrust back into the spotlight. From the looks of things, we may be getting that resurgence sooner than any of us thought. As per an overwhelming amount of rumors (congregated over on Reddit by u/TheVideoGaymer), Halo Infinite’s multiplayer may be releasing on November 15, being this Monday.
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Halo Infinite’s Multiplayer Listing Updated to Reflect December Launch

Halo Infinite is possibly the most anticipated game of the year. Launching in just under a month, fans have been desperate to get their hands on the title. From the weekend beta tests, fans have been able to see how much work 343 is putting into infinite. While some might be upset over the launch separating multiplayer and campaign, the paid game will still include some great incentives. Many sources have already been questioning the release timing of the multiplayer. Seeing how that portion is going free, it would make sense for Microsoft to release it early and drum up hype. However, Microsoft has updated the store to remove this November date. On the Xbox store, Halo Infinite’s multiplayer listing had its launch release date reverted to December 8.
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

GTA Trilogy Chaos Continues – Hot Coffee Mini-Game Files Found

GTA Trilogy was released two days ago and since it caused chaos for Rockstar Games. GTA Trilogy has some serious in-game issues. Now, fans have found the files of GTA Trilogy not only contain some developer notes but have some unlicensed music and the infamous Hot Coffee mod is still there.
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Research Shows it Takes 7.8 Years to Become a Top Twitch Streamer

The UK electrical retailer, Ebuyer, has released research showing just how long it would take to make it big as a Twitch streamer. Launching a decade ago this year, streaming giant Twitch boasts over 8 million creators and 30 million daily visitors. It’s no wonder why so many gamers are itching to join the platform. Searches like ‘tips for Twitch streaming’ have gone up over 250% this year, proving just how enticing the career of ‘streamer’ is.
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Fortnite November 9 Update Patch Notes

Fortnite has today (November 9) launched a hotfix on all platforms, so here’s the full list of changes and fixes with this patch. There are only two big changes to talk about today, with no bug fixes in sight (though likely still made). These two changes are the addition of the new Combat Pistol (expect a guide on how to find this soon) alongside enhancements to the Sideways Rifle. These aren’t anything crazy, but they’re notable content additions nonetheless. That’s never a bad thing. Without further adieu, here’s everything new with Fortnite in its November 9 update!
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Back 4 Blood: Two Ways to Farm Supply Points Quick

In horde shooter Back 4 Blood, Supply Points are the in-game currency you gather after completing each level. It’s really important to hoard them since it’s the only way to unlock more cards and build a proper deck through the Supply Lines system to tackle Veteran and Nightmare difficulties. However, to completely unlock all cards (and skins) available in the base game, you will need to accumulate more than 21,000(!) Supply Points, which you can’t easily get just by finishing the game once. Not to mention Turtle Rock Studios is adding more content in upcoming updates. Do not fret, because there are two proven ways to quickly farm Supply Points, whether you’re still in early-game or just need to unlock a couple more cards, in Back 4 Blood.
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Jump Force Going Offline and Delisted This Coming February

While never the most popular fighting game, Jump Force made an impact in the Anime fighting game community. Bringing the best of Shonen Jump’s large catalog of characters, Jump Force was the next step for the genre. Despite achieving a character creator in an anime fighter, the title failed to live up to the expected lifespan of the publishers and rights holders. While the title had a history of delivering decent anime action in a more realistic art style, the game just never lived up to what fans had expected. Due to this, Bandai Namco is looking to start fresh, and what better way to do that, than to completely remove the original product. In a surprise Twitter post announcement, Bandai Namco explained its plans to delist and bring Jump Force offline completely in just the next few months.
VIDEO GAMES
San Francisco Chronicle

6 video games to buy the gamer in your life this holiday season

The holidays are almost here, and Santa generally has a lot of room for video games in his sleigh. This year saw a lot more releases than 2020, and local developers and publishers were especially busy. Here’s a breakdown of some top titles worth picking up for the gamer in your life this Christmas:
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy