CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Sporcle quiz: Name the entire 2021 New York Yankees roster

By Andrew Mearns
Pinstripe Alley
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been over a month since the 2021 Yankees’ season ended, but it concluded with such a deflating mood that I felt like some separation was needed before we launched the annual “name the roster” Sporcle quiz. For awhile, I just didn’t want to think...

www.pinstripealley.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

This Phillies-Yankees trade proposal is absurd

Could the Phillies trade Aaron Nola to the Yankees for Joey Gallo?. Buckle up, Phillies fans, because the offseason just went from zero to sixty with this outrageous trade proposal. On Monday morning, NJ.com suggested that the New York Yankees should send Joey Gallo to the Philadelphia Phillies in exchange...
MLB
FanSided

Disgraced ex-Astros exec getting silent MLB second chance is awful

In case the Houston Astros participating in yet another World Series wasn’t a solid enough reminder of their unfortunate staying power, perhaps the return of Brandon Taubman headlines will be enough to prove them unkillable?. You remember Taubman, right? You shouldn’t remember his career whatsoever, but he should serve as...
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

Allen, Locastro, Velazquez claimed off waivers as Yankees clear roster space

A slew of Yankees were lost to the waiver wire on Friday afternoon. The roster moves weren’t unexpected, considering the Yankees needed to clear space on the 40-man roster and must activate a number of players off the 60-day injured list before Sunday. Sunday is November 7th, the date marking the beginning of MLB’s free agency period.
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees 2021 Roster Report Cards: Andrew Heaney

After adding two lefty bats, Joey Gallo and Anthony Rizzo, on back-to-back days at the end of July, Brian Cashman made one more move in the minutes before the trade deadline, flipping minor league arms Janson Junk and Elvis Peguero to the Los Angeles Angels for Andrew Heaney. He wasn’t...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Pinstripe Alley

Gerrit Cole: Yankees ace and 2021 Cy Young Award finalist

The finalists dropped today for the Cy Young Awards, recognizing the most outstanding pitchers in each league. To the surprise of precisely no one, Yankees ace Gerrit Cole is on the short list in the junior circuit. Despite injury and an inconsistent second-half, Cole put together a masterful season for...
MLB
Empire Sports Media

New York Yankees: Fans know the SS they want and by a wide margin

The New York Yankees made an unusual one-and-done move, moving Gleyber Torres from the team’s experimental shortstop back to second base. Unfortunately, that move caused a juggernaut of other infield questions that will have to be answered by the start of spring training. However, that discussion is for another article; Brian Cashman’s self-admission of obtaining a high-quality shortstop is his priority this offseason.
MLB
YES Network

New York Yankees offseason transaction tracker

The 2021 Major League Baseball season might be over, but there's plenty of transactions and roster moves taking place. Check back for the latest updates to stay on top of all the Yankees roster moves as they unfold this winter. November 7, 2021. LHP Joely Rodriguez elected free agency. Yankees...
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees 2021 Roster Report Card: Domingo Germán

The Yankees’ starting rotation heading into 2021 was full of question marks as three of the projected starter had combined for a total of one inning pitched during the 2020 season. Offseason additions Jameson Taillon and Corey Kluber had battled injuries during the 2020 season, but Domingo Germán saw his initial half season suspension for domestic violence turn into a full season banishment as the season was shortened due to the COVID pandemic. While he was able to log some innings pitching in the Dominican Winter League, the resulting 7.16 ERA created as many questions as answers heading into spring training.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy Layne
Person
Joe Harvey
Person
Zoilo Almonte
nbcsportsedge.com

MLB Team Roundup: New York Yankees

2021 Record: 92-70 Second place (tied), AL East. Team ERA: 3.74 (6th in MLB) Team OPS: .729 (13th in MLB) Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton managed to stay mostly healthy and were productive while doing so. Gerrit Cole had a season of ups-and-downs, but will still almost certainly be a finalist for the American League Cy Young Award. Jordan Montgomery was an unsung hero in the rotation, posting a 3.83 ERA across 30 starts. The quirky Nestor Cortes was a nice surprise, putting up a 2.90 ERA across 14 starts and eight relief appearances. Jonathan Loaisiga found a home in the bullpen with a 2.17 ERA over 70 2/3 innings. After a shaky first three months back from Tommy John surgery, Jameson Taillon posted a 3.25 ERA over his final 14 starts. Corey Kluber threw his first career no-hitter, though he didn’t do much of note after that. Clay Holmes proved to be a savvy addition at the trade deadline and Chad Green kept doing his thing in the Yankees’ bullpen. Aroldis Chapman righted himself after a midseason funk, compiling a dominant 1.95 ERA with 48 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings over his final 29 appearances. The Yankees turned three triple plays this season, so that was pretty cool.
MLB
chatsports.com

New York Yankees: Can the Yankees survive without Brett Gardner?

At the end of the New York Yankees’ 2021 ended with a loss in the wild card game to the Boston Red Sox. At the end of the 2020 season, many, if not most, Yankee fans felt Brett Gardner’s time with the Yankees was coming to a close. Just days before the start of the 2021 season Gardner still had not been re-signed, but in the final days of the offseason, Gardner and the Yankees came to a deal bringing the 14-year veteran back for yet another year. Most of this was powered by Gardner’s desire to play at least one more year with fans in the stands.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sporcle#Covid
chatsports.com

Yankees 2021 Roster Report Card: Kyle Higashioka

As Kyle Higashioka was working his way through the Yankees’ minor league system, he was routinely overlooked due to the presence of much high profile prospects. Jesus Montero, Austin Romine, and Gary Sanchez were peers of Higashioka at one time that seemed destined to become the Yankees’ everyday catcher. Higashioka persevered through nearly a decade in the minor leagues and has carved out a regular role at the major league level.
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

Around the Empire: Yankees news - 11/13/21

New York Post | Justin Terranova: ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported as the GM Meetings drew to a close this week that both Marcus Semien and Corey Seager could sign earlier in the offseason than later, specifically, before the CBA expires on December 1. This would be a marked departure from previous seasons, where signings have stretched into the New Year, but could be a way for the Yankees to make roster decisions ahead of the rest of the league.
NFL
FanSided

Yankees add catcher and lose lefty reliever in 40-man roster shuffle

On Friday, the 2021-22 New York Yankees offseason began in earnest when several fringe players ended up on waivers, claimed by teams throughout the league looking to “pull a Garrett Whitlock”. In the interest of clearing up 40-man spots with a big offseason ahead of all of us, the Yankees...
MLB
chatsports.com

New York Yankees: Shortstop biggest problem, maybe not

According to deceased New York Yankees owner George M. Steinbrenner would have considered this fourth year of Aaron Boone’s management another failed season because they didn’t win a 28th World Championship. Boone’s worst year as a manager was winning only 92 games and falling in the wild card game. Nevertheless, the Yankees have shown their faith in Boone by issuing him another three years in the job.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

New York Yankees scout free agent and former Cy Young winner Justin Verlander

The New York Yankees are preparing for a very active offseason this year. Granted, their activity might be hindered in the short-term based on the lockout that could occur, but nevertheless, the Yankees know they have to make some upgrades and plan on doing so. One of the most obvious...
MLB
The Game Haus

How Long Will the New York Yankees’ World Series Drought Last?

The New York Yankees have not won a World Series since 2009 when they beat the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6. Yankee fans are probably wondering what happened, while the late great George Steinbrenner would be seething mad. This leads to the question of how long will the New York Yankees World Series drought last? There are several things that the Yankees can do to try to return to greatness once again.
MLB
Yardbarker

New York Yankees interested in a big deal with the Oakland Athletics

The GM meetings are going on currently and the New York Yankees are preparing to act quickly this offseason. While some teams are taking the slow approach with the potential lockout coming, other teams are looking to strike early and often. I’ve talked with a couple of people that are...
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees rumors: Team scouts attend Justin Verlander’s showcase

If you look at your closest calendar, it might say that it’s November 8th with a long offseason ahead. Nonetheless, the Yankees are already in the rumor mill. The latest news is that Yankees scouts were in attendance on Monday afternoon at Justin Verlander’s showcase. Other teams included the Blue Jays, Orioles, and the former MVP’s original team, the Tigers. Per Joel Sherman, he threw 25 pitches and clocked in at about 94-97 mph.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy