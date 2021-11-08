Sporcle quiz: Name the entire 2021 New York Yankees roster

2021 Record: 92-70 Second place (tied), AL East. Team ERA: 3.74 (6th in MLB) Team OPS: .729 (13th in MLB) Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton managed to stay mostly healthy and were productive while doing so. Gerrit Cole had a season of ups-and-downs, but will still almost certainly be a finalist for the American League Cy Young Award. Jordan Montgomery was an unsung hero in the rotation, posting a 3.83 ERA across 30 starts. The quirky Nestor Cortes was a nice surprise, putting up a 2.90 ERA across 14 starts and eight relief appearances. Jonathan Loaisiga found a home in the bullpen with a 2.17 ERA over 70 2/3 innings. After a shaky first three months back from Tommy John surgery, Jameson Taillon posted a 3.25 ERA over his final 14 starts. Corey Kluber threw his first career no-hitter, though he didn’t do much of note after that. Clay Holmes proved to be a savvy addition at the trade deadline and Chad Green kept doing his thing in the Yankees’ bullpen. Aroldis Chapman righted himself after a midseason funk, compiling a dominant 1.95 ERA with 48 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings over his final 29 appearances. The Yankees turned three triple plays this season, so that was pretty cool.

MLB ・ 14 DAYS AGO