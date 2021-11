Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO) is adding to its North Carolina operations with a capital investment of least $192.5 million in Orange County. The company announced Friday it will build a manufacturing facility in Mebane as part of its $192.5 million federal contract to work with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services "to ensure domestic supply of critically needed laboratory pipette tips."

ORANGE COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO