New LA mandate requires proof of vaccination for entry to most establishments

The Hill
The Hill
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UAmV3_0cqX2DHq00
  • A new coronavirus mandate took effect in Los Angeles on Monday.
  • Called SafePassLA, the new mandate requires proof of vaccination to enter a number of establishments and locations.
  • The new mandate covers a majority of indoor locations, including food and beverage establishments, gyms and fitness centers, entertainment and recreation facilities, personal care establishments, and indoor city facilities.

A new coronavirus mandate took effect in Los Angeles on Monday, requiring proof of vaccination to enter a number of establishments and locations.

“To help stop the spread of COVID-19, the City of Los Angeles is launching SafePassLA, which requires certain establishments to verify that patrons (not employees) are vaccinated against COVID-19,” the SafePassLA site states.

The new mandate covers a majority of indoor locations, including food and beverage establishments, gyms and fitness centers, entertainment and recreation facilities, personal care establishments, and indoor city facilities.

SafePassLA also covers outdoor events with 5,000-9,999 attendees, but attendees are also permitted to show a negative COVID-19 test for these events.

A full list of the mandated facilities are available on the SafePassLA site.

In Los Angeles County, which boasts a population of about 10 million people, 80 percent of residents 12+ have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 72 percent are fully vaccinated.

The Hill

The Hill

