Memorial for Pulse nightclub shooting victims set on fire

Police in Orlando are investigating after a memorial dedicated to the victims of the 2016 Pulse nightclub shooting was vandalized.

The onePulse Foundation shared security footage of the offender in a wheelchair lighting the memorial wall containing photos, messages, and flowers on fire.

The onePulse Foundation was created by the owner of Pulse, Barbara Poma, as a nonprofit to create and sustain a permanent memorial and museum honoring those who were killed or injured in the attack.

The onePulse Foundation shared security footage of the offender on Facebook Saturday.

“On October 12 around 8:30 p.m. EST, an individual damaged our offering wall. Three Angel banners were burned along with other items within the affected area,” the Facebook post reads.

On June 12, 2016, Omar Mateen opened fire in the gay nightclub, shooting and killing 49 people and injuring dozens more as he pledged his allegiance to the Islamic State. He was later killed by responding SWAT officers.

Anyone who has information about the vandalism is encouraged to contact the Orlando Police Department.

