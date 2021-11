John Calipari is adamant that he doesn’t look back. When asked about it, sure, he’ll reflect on the various stops across his nearly 40-year coaching career, from turning lowly Massachusetts into a national power to being a few agonizing seconds from a national title at Memphis to his current post at Kentucky, where he has helped lead the Wildcats to an NCAA championship and three additional Final Four appearances.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO