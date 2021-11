Offering Gratitude, Resources For Hoosier Veterans. Veterans Day is a time to honor and give thanks to the brave servicemen and women who protected our country. These Hoosiers sacrifice so much for our freedom, and often when they return home they need extra help. Transitioning to civilian life can be difficult, but I’m committed to supporting them throughout this process. If you’re a veteran or know of one, there are many great resources that can help.

