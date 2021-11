Jack Eichel gives the Vegas Golden Knights the elite center they hope is the final piece of their Stanley Cup puzzle. Whenever he's back on the ice. Eichel's saga shifting to Vegas after the much-anticipated trade from Buffalo also brings questions to his new team. The Golden Knights don't know when Eichel will play again after upcoming disk replacement surgery to repair the neck injury that has sidelined him for months — or when he'll be in top form. They are still willing to roll the dice on a 25-year-old with point-a-game potential.

