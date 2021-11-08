CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

5 teens arrested after chase from Omaha into Iowa and back

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pJBQZ_0cqWtqCc00

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Five teenagers have been arrested after shots were fired from their car at police during a chase from Omaha, east into Iowa and back into Omaha. Omaha police said that the five people arrested early Monday morning were a woman who turned 19 on Monday, an 18-year-old man, two 17-year-old boys and a 15-year-old boy. One of the juvenile offenders was treated for a minor injury and released. No officers were hurt, police said. Police said they were called to an area in north Omaha just after midnight by a report of shots being fired and an officer driving an unmarked car saw a vehicle driving erratically.

Western Iowa Today

Des Moines shooting leaves one man dead, another injured

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A Sunday morning shooting in Des Moines left one man dead and another injured. Des Moines Police said the shooting was reported around 4 a.m. Sunday. Officers found an 18-year-old Des Moines man critically hurt with a gunshot injury inside a vehicle near the intersection of Pennsylvania and E. University Avenue. That man was taken to a hospital where he later died. Police said in a statement that a 23-year-old Des Moines man was also injured in the shooting, which took place in a road about one mile east of where the victims were found. Police said the shooting was the city’s 12th homicide of the year.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

100th Freedom Rock to be located at Adventureland Park in Altoona

(Greenfield) Ray “Bubba” Sorensen II and his wife Maria announced on Thursday that the 100th Freedom Rock will be located at Adventureland Park in Altoona. In 1999, Ray Sorensen painted the original Freedom Rock in Adair County. Over the past two decades, the artist and his family toured the state of Iowa painting giant boulders in all 99 Iowa counties as a thank you to our nation’s veterans to honor their service to our country. After finishing the tour, Sorensen decided to cap it off with the 100th Freedom Rock. The Sorensen’s conducted an auction, and the family accepted a $20,000 bid. A portion of the proceeds will go to The Puppy Jake Foundation and T.A.P.S. Foundation.
ALTOONA, IA
Western Iowa Today

South Carolina man gets 50 years for killing mother in Iowa

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — A judge has sentenced a South Carolina man to 50 years in prison for the 2020 stabbing death of his mother in Sioux City, Iowa. District Judge Jeffrey Neary on Friday sentenced 32-year-old Paul Belk, of Beaufort, South Carolina, after finding him guilty on Oct. 1 of second-degree murder and possession of marijuana. The Sioux City Journal reports Belk must serve as least 35 years before he’s eligible for parole. Belk stabbed his mother, Lisa Belk, 16 times with two knives and a pair of scissors while they were an apartment on April 14, 2020. He had arrived in Sioux City the day before. Belk’s lawyers argued he was insane at the time of the assault. A prosecution psychologist said Belk was able to distinguish right from wrong.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Dollar Tree in Creston struck by a vehicle

(Creston) A vehicle struck the Dollar Tree in Creston Sunday morning. The Creston Police Department says 68-year-old Mary Latus of Creston has parked her 2007 Ford Taurus in the handicap parking spot facing north in front of Dollar Tree. Latus then run up the curb and struck the southwest corner of the building, causing a large amount of damage to the structure. Damage was also observed inside of the store. A store employee was inside the office when the car struck the building, causing her to fall to the ground and hurt her knee. She was checked by medical personnel, but was not taken to the hospital. No other injuries were reported.
CRESTON, IA
Western Iowa Today

State Trooper Benda Swerved to Avoid Deer in Deadly Northeast Iowa Crash

(Postville, IA) — The Iowa State Patrol says Trooper Ted Benda was swerving to avoid a deer when he crashed his squad car October 14th in Clayton County. Trooper Benda died six days later in the hospital. Investigators say Benda was driving on Highway 51 near Postville at a high speed to assist deputies with a wanted suspect. The State Patrol said “due to this evasive action, the Dodge Charger lost traction, entered into the east ditch, and struck an embankment on the driver’s side. The vehicle then rolled, coming to rest on the driver’s side.”
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Police: Boy fatally shot in Des Moines was trying to rob man

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Police say a 15-year-old boy who was killed in Des Moines was attempting to rob the 21-year-old man who shot him. Police said Thursday that another 15-year-old boy who also was involved in the attempted robbery has been charged with one count of first-degree robbery. Authorities are attempting to have him tried as an adult. The shooting occurred Sunday morning, and the boy who was shot died Tuesday at a local hospital. Police said Thursday that the teenager who died was armed with a handgun and the other teenager was armed with a knife when they attempted to rob the man, and he fired a shot.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Fort Dodge Man Gets 15 Years For Hitting Wright County Deputy With Squad Car

(Eagle Grove, IA) — The sentence is 15 years in prison for a Fort Dodge man who tried to run over a Wright County Sheriff’s deputy last September. Thirty-two-year-old Sean McMillan pleaded guilty to assault on a peace officer and second-degree robbery in a deal with prosecutors. The deputy stopped a car driven by McMillan following a disturbance in Goldfield and arrested him for being a felon in possession of a handgun. McMillan was handcuffed and placed in a squad car. The complaint says while the deputy was dealing with another passenger, McMillan took control of the squad car, hit the deputy and drove off.
FORT DODGE, IA
Western Iowa Today

Three arrested on assault charges in Red Oak

(Red Oak) The Red Oak Police Department arrested three people on assault charges in the 1200 block of E. Summit Street Thursday. Alisha Lynn Seyler, 20, of Red Oak, was arrested on the charges of Simple Assault and Interference with Official Acts Causing Bodily Injury. Seyler was transported to the Montgomery County Law Enforcement Center and held on $2,000 bond.
RED OAK, IA
Western Iowa Today

Imprisoned lottery computer tech seeks to overturn sentence

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A man who is serving a 25-year prison sentence for rigging computers to win lottery jackpots for himself, friends and family is suing Iowa, claiming he was pressured four years ago to plead guilty to crimes he did not commit. Eddie Tipton filed documents starting the lawsuit from prison in January 2020. He wants the court to halt all restitution he’s been ordered to pay until a trial is held. A lawyer from the Iowa attorney general’s office asked a judge to dismiss Tipton’s lawsuit as frivolous. Tipton in 2017 accepted a plea agreement and was ordered to repay $2 million in ill-gotten winnings from lotteries in Colorado, Wisconsin, Kansas and Oklahoma.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Afton man arrested for OWI following an accident with an emergency vehicle

(Creston) An Afton man was arrested for OWI 1st Offense following a two-vehicle accident Thursday evening. The Creston Police Department says 57-year-old Todd Jackson, of Creston, was driving a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado, on his way to an active fire with his lights and sirens on. Jackson slowed down at the intersection of Adams and Elm Street and believed the intersection was clear. 69-year-old Gary Stonehocker, of Afton, driving a 2007 Jeep, pulled out into the intersection and failed to yield to the emergency vehicle. The Chevrolet Silverado struck the Jeep.
CRESTON, IA
Western Iowa Today

Man Accused in Shooting Death of State Trooper Smith Wants Trial Moved

(Waterloo, IA) — The man charged in the fatal shooting of Iowa State Patrol Sergeant Jim Smith wants his trial moved out of Grundy County. Forty-two-year-old Michael Lang of Grundy Center is facing first-degree murder and other charges for shooting Smith and firing at other state troopers in an armed personnel carrier on April 9th. Smith’s attorneys argue it would be difficult to seat an impartial jury in Grundy County. The lawyers say Lang ran for sheriff last November and received 22 percent of the vote.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Court of Appeals upholds drug pat-down

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An appellate court ruling has upheld a drug seizure in a case that raised questions about when police can seize drugs in pat-downs. The Des Moines Register reports that the Iowa Court of Appeals found that a district court judge had erred in ruling that the evidence uncovered during a search of Earnest Hunt Jr. was inadmissible. At issue was the “plain-feel exception,” which allows officers to seize anything found during a weapon pat-down that is “immediately apparent” to the touch to be contraband without a warrant. The district court ruled it didn’t apply. But the appellate court found that the officer didn’t need to pinpoint the specific type of drug to rely on the exception.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

15-Year-Old Dies of Injuries Suffered in Des Moines Shooting

(Des Moines, IA) — Police in Des Moines say a 15-year-old boy shot on Sunday did not survive his injuries. Officers said today (Tuesday) that the boy died in the hospital and it is now a homicide investigation. Authorities found citizens doing CPR on the victim before he was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Investigators say they have been following leads, but no arrests have been made in the case. Anyone with information about the shooting should contact Des Moines police detectives or Crimestoppers of Central Iowa.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Creston Police Investigate Vehicle Fire

(Creston) Creston Police received a call of a vehicle fire on Tuesday morning at Cherry and Montgomery Streets. Police learned the vehicle was stolen from Eby’s Auto and set on fire. The red 2003 Chevy S10 received an estimated $5,000 damage. Melody Signs, of 810 Goldenshores, in Creston, reported on...
CRESTON, IA
Western Iowa Today

Officials say Bettendorf fire victim was 74-year-old woman

BETTENDORF, Iowa (AP) — A woman who died in a weekend house fire in Bettendorf was identified as a 74-year-old woman. Officials said Tuesday that Colleen L. Johnson died in the Saturday night fire. Firefighters were called to the house and found heavy smoke and flames coming from the rear of the home. Although a man was able to escape the fire, officials said the woman was trapped and died. Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire.
BETTENDORF, IA
Western Iowa Today

Spirit Lake Man Gets 50-Year Sentence in Sioux County Murder Re-trial

(Orange City, IA) — The sentence is 50 years in prison for a Spirit Lake man convicted of second-degree murder in a Sioux County retrial. Seventy-one-year-old Gregg Winterfeld was found guilty for the second time last month in the May 2020 shooting death of Grant Wilson from Cleghorn. The judge ordered a new trial in June because Winterfeld’s lawyers weren’t allowed enough challenges to strike the potential jurors they didn’t want on the panel. Investigators say Winterfeld shot Wilson after a day and evening of drinking in a rural Ireton home. Winterfeld will be eligible for parole in 35 years.
SIOUX COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Harlan Police Report

(Harlan) The Harlan Police Department reports two arrests and one citation. Michael Mario Morelli, 56, of Harlan, was arrested following a call for a disturbance on November 2nd. Morelli was transported to the Shelby County Jail where he was charged with assault. Alexander Archer Foster Gorka, 26, of Manilla, was...
HARLAN, IA
Western Iowa Today

Vigil For Murdered Fairfield Teacher, Reynolds Orders Flags Half-Staff

(Fairfield, IA) — Flags are flying at half-staff in Iowa today (Tuesday) in honor and remembrance of Fairfield Spanish teacher Nohema Graber. Governor Kim Reynolds said in her order, “Ms. Graber touched countless children’s lives through her work as an educator across our state by sharing her passion of foreign language.” Reynolds is encouraging Iowa homes, schools and businesses to join in honoring Graber by lowering their flags today. There is a public prayer service and vigil tonight (Tuesday 7 p-m) at Fairfield High School to remember Graber. Two of her students are charged in her death.
FAIRFIELD, IA
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
