ATU Library Receives Gift from Nippon Foundation

The Epsilon Lambda Chapter of the National Sorority of Phi Delta Kappa, Inc. donated books and gift cards to the West Orange-Stark Elementary students as incentives for attending their virtual fall literacy night that was held on Thursday, October 28, 2021. The educational sorority has been a part of this community event as it has evolved from Family Reading Night to Family Literacy Night, and now, Fall Literacy Night. Sorority member Kym Franklin began the reading initiative when she was the Literacy Coach in 2013. Basileus Christina Anderson added the writing component when she was the Literacy Coach in 2016. The organization, comprised of active and retired educators, plans to continue to give back to the elementary and support its reading initiatives for years to come.

WEST ORANGE, TX ・ 14 DAYS AGO