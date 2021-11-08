CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ATU Library Receives Gift from Nippon Foundation

Cover picture for the articleThe Nippon Foundation has donated 162 books to the Ross Pendergraft Library and Technology Center at Arkansas Tech University. The donation is part of the foundation's Read Japan project. "The books cover a wide range of subjects including literature, art, science, history, economics...

