CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

How Tertius, the Airbnb of inspections, will help alleviate DC’s housing shortage

shareable.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo years ago, I had the opportunity to speak at a conference in Sweden about the sharing economy. I had the pleasure of meeting Ernest Chrappah, an executive in Washington, D.C.’s city government. We had a short chat. I learned he wanted to bring sharing economy efficiencies to city services. We...

www.shareable.net

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, You're Barred From Entering the U.S., Starting Today

Millions of people are now being allowed to enter the U.S. for the first time in nearly 18 months. In mid-October, the White House announced that it would soon be opening up the country's borders to fully vaccinated travelers, after having prohibited most non-U.S. citizens from 33 countries during the thick of the pandemic. As of Nov. 8, travelers from dozens of countries can enter the U.S. if they show proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test taken within three days of travel, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But not all fully vaccinated travelers are being permitted under the administration's new guidelines.
PHARMACEUTICALS
247wallst.com

This Is the State With the Most Hate Groups

Montana has by far the most hate groups per capita of any state, with 5.55 such groups per million residents. This is more than double the U.S. rate of 2.5 hate groups per million. No other state has even 5.0 groups per million. Montana has six hate groups: two anti-Muslim groups, two white nationalist groups, a racist skinhead organization and a chapter of the Proud Boys.
POLITICS
The Motley Fool

This Company Is Giving 3 People Rent-Free Housing in Up to 4 Cities for a Year

You could win free housing (including utilities) and live in up to four different cities for a year. Find out more about this exciting contest. Whether you rent or own a home, you likely spend a significant portion of your income on housing costs. Many remote workers and self-employed individuals are getting creative about their living situation. Some are moving to areas with a lower cost of living to take advantage of cheaper housing costs, while others are traveling full-time while working remotely.
PERSONAL FINANCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Daily Voice

These States Have Highest COVID Rates To Start November

The Northeast seems to be trending in the right direction when it comes to COVID cases to start out November.New data from the CDC shows the states with the highest COVID cases reported in the last 7 days.The 12 states with the highest number of new cases in the last week (per 100,000) are New Hamp…
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Furious parents blast 'inhumane treatment' after California school district told parents to send children in with 'warm jackets' as they would be forced to eat lunch in the rain because of Covid-19 restrictions

A California school district sparked a huge backlash after one of its schools sent an email to parents earlier earlier this week telling them their children would be forced eat lunch outside in the rain due to coronavirus restrictions. The email from Patwin Elementary School notified parents that 'students are...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Construction#Housing Markets#Dc#Paas Rrb Technology
CBS Detroit

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment On The Way?

) — The pandemic continues, long after COVID first shut down the economy in early 2020. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, albeit at a reduced rate, and President Biden has more strongly pushed to encourage vaccines. The economy as a whole has surpassed where it was before the pandemic. Still, shortages and inflation persist, and some people haven’t caught up to where they were early last year. Unemployment is approaching pre-pandemic levels, with jobs widely available in certain sectors. But many still struggle to find suitable work. The federal unemployment bonus ended over two months ago, but millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would help. A few places, including California, have recognized the need for more help and provided additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) be sending out another stimulus check in 2021?
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airbnb
News Break
Politics
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Housing
Billings Gazette

Owner of home destroyed by Rimrock boulder sues insurance company and City of Billings

The giant boulder that tumbled down from the Rims in 2019 and shattered the home of Bill and Marci Mercer left a trail of destruction that now includes a hefty lawsuit. The Mercers are suing their insurance company, Chubb Group, and Pacific Indemnity Company, the underwriter of the insurance policy. They've also named the City of Billings in the lawsuit as one of the landowners from which the boulder fell, and Shanna Henry, who owns the property directly above the Rims.
BILLINGS, MT
Mic

Why COVID is surging in states with high vaccination rates

In our latest edition of “Why is COVID Still Doing That?” we’re seeing states with relatively high vaccination rates currently going through some of the worst COVID surges in the country. Vermont, for example, has a gold star as far having much of its population vaxxed; but they’re experiencing an unfortunate spike, with a 42% surge in cases this past week, per ABC. What gives?
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS San Francisco

State Public Health Department Says All Fully-Vaccinated Adults Should Receive Booster

SAN JOSE (KPIX) — The California Department of Public Health has directed health care providers to administer the booster shot upon request to any adult fully-vaccinated for six months, according to a letter from the agency dated Nov. 9. The direction to vaccinate millions of Californians who are 18 and older and six months out from their last COVID dose, comes exactly two weeks from Thanksgiving Day. Before the announcement, only those who were 65 and older, immunocompromised or in high-exposure jobs were eligible to get the booster shot. “I think the state of California made the right decision in saying they...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy