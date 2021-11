The Slatington Borough Council discussed further the loading zone request from St. John’s Church on Kuntz Street during their meeting Monday night. A couple months ago, the church requested to have a loading zone in front of the church. At the meeting in October, the council decided to grant the request and leave a section on Kuntz Street open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. during the week for truck deliveries. This would involve an amendment to the ordinance.

SLATINGTON, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO