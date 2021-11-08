Cougar Connection: Sadie North

WARNING: this is pretty graphic. If you’re squeamish, you might want to look away… Last fall, a trail cam in Southern Illinois captured some footage that even the most experienced hunters and outdoorsmen cannot comprehend. How the hell is this thing still walking around like that? The video shows a whitetail buck with an insanely large wound across its back, so much so that you can see his shoulder blade rocking back and forth as he walks. Organs appear to […]
The post Remember That Illinois Buck Filmed Walking Around With An Insanely Large Wound? first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
LEBANON, Ore — A dog in Lebanon, Oregon, is recovering after it was attacked by a cougar on Wednesday. Six-year-old Molly was staying with a friend, Steven Weintraub, when the incident happened. "We kind of share Molly back and forth, joint custody if you will," Weintraub said. Molly's owners refer...
Cooler temperatures are creeping in, and winter will be here before we know it. The change has people across the nation ready to pack their bags and sneak away for a bit, especially after months of being limited in where you can go. Now that travel restrictions are easing and vaccination rates are rising, travel is back on the menu. As if getting away wasn't enticing enough, Southwest Airlines is dishing up a big sale with flights as low as $39.
The male neighbor is a lazy bachelor. In the community, no one likes him, including me. However, I occasionally feel that I need to be polite to him on the surface as a neighbor. Unexpectedly, what I got in exchange was his invasion.
I recently spent 60 hours on overnight Amtrak trains traveling from New York City to Miami and back. I stayed in a $500 roomette about the size of a twin-size bed and a $1,000 bedroom the size of a king-size bed. While 20 square feet may not sound like a...
A group of millennial journalists have sparked outrage on social media after compiling a video of their less-than-impressed reactions to trying Cracker Barrel menu items for the first time.On Thursday, Insider’s food section posted a video to Twitter titled: “Millennials try Cracker Barrel for the first time,” in which the New York City-based journalists revealed that they would be travelling to New Jersey to try the Southern-style restaurant chain’s most popular dishes.In the clip, the millennials then shared their first impressions of some of Cracker Barrel’s staples, such as the chicken ‘n dumplins, country fried steak, loaded hash brown...
Hidden alongside a rural road in the upstate of South Carolina is a wonderful little roadside attraction that’s guaranteed to make you do a double take, and even make a u-turn. Popular all year-round, it’s the kind of place you’ll go back to on the regular. Read on to learn why. The hours for the […]
The post This Bizarre Roadside Attraction In South Carolina Will Make You Do A Double Take appeared first on Only In Your State.
It is no secret that Frank Fritz is no longer with American Pickers however when he was, he filmed hours of content alongside Mike Wolfe. Much of that content has been hidden and never shown before, according to the former costar himself. If you think about it, if a duo...
This is what it looks like when a product complaint is taken way too far. Just about every person has been part of a bad customer experience, whether on the customer or management side. That said, regardless of what happened, there's a wrong way and a right way to handle things.
It’s billed as something to help you get the most out of your workouts, but some are consuming energy powder without mixing it in water, which can have dangerous consequences. “The dry scoop challenge” is an alarming new trend, and our investigation found that some teenagers and other gym enthusiasts...
While some fall enthusiasts might enjoy a cup of hot chocolate or pumpkin spice lattes, hard ciders are an essential drink, capturing the sweet, bitter and citrus flavors that bring us a familiar comfort as the autumn weather settles in. Being in the hub of America’s sprouting love for hard ciders, The VanCougar introduces four local brands from the Portland metropolitan area that you’re sure to enjoy throughout your seasonal endeavors.
Take a right on Interstate 80, just before the Dwight D. Eisenhower Highway, and drive through the understated company town of Crockett, home to the C&H Sugar headquarters and refinery. You'll find a verdant, winding corridor strewn with mountain bikers, most of them heading to the Carquinez Strait Regional Shoreline.
This week’s Pet of the Week is a small pup named Sadie from Carlsbad who was lucky enough to find her “forever family” last month. Sadie still has a ton of puppy energy and loves to be outside and play with whatever she can find. If you’d like to help another cute pup be a Pet of the Week success story, please visit www.SDDAC.com for adoption information.
The success of many theatrical productions hinges on the much-vaunted “chemistry” between two leading actors, particularly when they comprise the entire cast. That’s why the greatest triumph of Mosaic Theater’s “Birds of North America” may be the striking synergy between Regina Aquino (Caitlyn) and David Bryan Jackson (John) — because they achieve that synergy in portraying a daughter and father who struggle to connect at all.
It’s raining leaves all around campus as BYU grounds employees rake, blow and haul them off to the compost yard. The leaves look beautiful spread all over campus and students have fun kicking and stomping to hear them crunch beneath their feet. But for the health of the grass, the leaves need to go on a little journey.
Buying a home is one of the most exciting and nerve-wracking moments in a person's life. There are few other times when you're going to make such an enormous financial investment, and you want to get...
Get your sunscreen out because this month is National Healthy Skin Month and the BYU BioComms Lab is telling students how to keep their skin healthy during the dry, winter months. The BioComms Lab may not seem like a very sunny place, but you definitely want to put on your...
The BYU Student Wellness department is teaching HIGH Fitness as part of its YFitness classes. HIGH Fit instructor and BYU student Brooklyn Christensen said HIGH is “really a workout to your favorite aerobic style songs.”. HIGH Fitness is a growing workout trend that includes high intensity bursts mixed with slow...
Comments / 0