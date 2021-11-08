MSNBC columnist says current inflation crisis is actually a 'good thing'

President Joe Biden has no answer when it comes to inflation. In fact, he is doing everything he can to downplay the issue. Inflation has become a drag on Biden’s poll numbers and on the chances of passing the now $1.85 trillion Build Back Better Act that he has been trying to win centrist Democrats over on. A CNN fact check came to Biden’s defense, claiming that it is “false” to exclusively blame Democratic spending policies and noting that supply chain disruptions and global oil production are also to blame.

