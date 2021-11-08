CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MSNBC columnist says current inflation crisis is actually a 'good thing'

By FOXBusiness
FOXBusiness
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn MSNBC opinion columnist is attempting to spin the current inflation crisis as a "good thing," calling the coronavirus pandemic an "unlikely hero" in a new piece published Monday. James Surowiecki began his column by suggesting the media has been fearmongering over the consequences of inflation Americans have been...

Washington Examiner

As with every issue, Biden claims to be a helpless bystander on inflation

President Joe Biden has no answer when it comes to inflation. In fact, he is doing everything he can to downplay the issue. Inflation has become a drag on Biden’s poll numbers and on the chances of passing the now $1.85 trillion Build Back Better Act that he has been trying to win centrist Democrats over on. A CNN fact check came to Biden’s defense, claiming that it is “false” to exclusively blame Democratic spending policies and noting that supply chain disruptions and global oil production are also to blame.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters

Biden advisers say pandemic, not policies, fueling inflation

WASHINGTON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden's economic advisers defended his policies on Sunday amid rising inflation that they said was a global issue related to the COVID-19 pandemic, not a result of the administration's programs. U.S. consumer prices last week posted their biggest annual gain in 31...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Person
Donald Trump Jr.
Markets Insider

Joe Manchin and Larry Summers were both right about inflation but disagree on Biden's agenda. Who's right will determine the path of his presidency and the economy.

Two famous Democrats, Sen. Joe Manchin and Larry Summers, agree on inflation and disagree on Biden's agenda. Manchin thinks Build Back Better will worsen inflation, but Summers thinks the costs of not doing it are huge. While Democrats squabble, Americans are getting angrier and angrier about the economy. Take your...
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Yellen ties end of inflation with 'successful' response to COVID pandemic

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Sunday claimed that the end of inflation will depend on the pandemic and whether there is a "successful" response to COVID-19 by the Biden administration. In a pre-taped interview with CBS’s "Face the Nation" that aired on Sunday, Yellen was asked whether she is confident...
BUSINESS
New York Post

Biden finally faces inflation fiasco — but won’t admit he caused it

It’s quite a spectacle watching people who credit Democrats with every job created and every percentage point gained in economic growth suddenly arguing that the White House is completely powerless in the face of our current economic predicament. Presidents generally get far too much credit and/or blame for our fortunes,...
POTUS
FOXBusiness

Varney: Today’s inflation means trouble is coming

In his latest "My Take," "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney sounds the alarm on inflation as "trouble" brews for the U.S. economy, arguing it’s the Federal Reserve’s job to get it "under control." STUART VARNEY: There’s big trouble coming to the financial world. It’s called inflation, and it’s spiking.
BUSINESS
New York Post

Former treasury secretary warns Biden is ‘behind the curve’ on inflation

Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers, who served as head of the National Economic Council during the Obama administration, has slammed the Biden White House for being “behind the curve” on the inflation ravaging the economy. “I think we’re speeding down the road at a really rapid rate,” Summers told CNN’s...
BUSINESS
The Week

The October inflation report might spell doom for what's left of Biden's agenda

The latest news on inflation is bad: Consumer prices were up in October by 6.2 percent over a year ago, so high that American workers are losing ground despite recent wage gains. That's grim news for Democrats who have lately been feeling the wrath of voters — but also because it might stymie their efforts to pass the "Build Back Better" social welfare bill.
BUSINESS
TODAY.com

Inflation signals both good news and bad news for economy, Stephanie Ruhle says

NBC senior business correspondent Stephanie Ruhle joins TODAY with analysis of the latest inflation numbers. “All of this is part of the COVID recovery,” she says. She predicts higher energy prices this winter but says one reason prices are up is because “people can afford to pay those prices.”Nov. 11, 2021.
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Inflation crisis: Joe Biden's vs. Jimmy Carter's

Continuing inflation that has gone on throughout 2021 without signs of slowing down has led to concerns that the United States could see a repeat of what happened in the 1970s under President Carter. Under Carter, the U.S. experienced inflation and unemployment that were both in the double digits as...
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Top Biden economic adviser says $1.75T spending bill will reduce inflation

White House national economic director Brian Deese on Sunday touted the Democrats’ $1.75 trillion social spending and climate package as the solution to reducing inflation, saying services like universal preschool and affordable housing will get more people to participate in the economy and reduce price pressures. During appearances on CNN’s...
BUSINESS
AFP

Biden officials on the defensive over inflation, blame pandemic

With US President Joe Biden's poll numbers slumping under a surge in inflation, top adminstration officials defended his economic policies Sunday and blamed the sharp price rises squarely on the Covid-19 pandemic. Accelerating inflation hit a 30-year peak in October, with hikes in the cost of everything from groceries to gas slamming consumer confidence and undermining Biden's efforts to sell a package of massive spending plans. A day before the president was due to sign a $1.2 trillion infrastructure spending bill, a new Washington Post-ABC poll published Sunday showed Biden's approval rating at a new low of 41 percent, largely driven by growing public concern over his handling of the economy. Taking to the Sunday morning TV talk shows, White House economic adviser Brian Deese acknowledged inflation was "high right now" but insisted that was a worldwide trend triggered by the pandemic, and not a consequence of administration policy.
BUSINESS

