The University of Alabama renamed several of its buildings in 2021, including one that now honors the institution's first Black faculty member. Archie Wade was first employed at the Capstone in 1970, serving as an instructor of kinesiology until 2000. A graduate of Tuscaloosa's Stillman College, Wade went on to earn his doctorate degree from the University of Alabama, worked as a tenured professor, and helped to found the Black Faculty and Staff Association.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 9 DAYS AGO