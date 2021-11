The original 1984 Volkswagen Rabbit GTI is one of the all-time greats—a wheeled ball of joy that can still put a smile on your face nearly 40 years after it first arrived on U.S. shores. But there's a new GTI for 2022, and it's the most powerful car ever to wear the famed badge. For all its technological advancement, I wanted to know if the new MkVIII GTI still captures the spirit of the original MkI, so I organized a comparison drive with a beautiful 1984 Rabbit GTI from Volkswagen's heritage collection. And that meant I'd need someone to help me out.

