Traverse City, MI

TBAYS North Storm U-17 Girls Soccer Team Wins First Ever Premier State Cup

By Joey DeBerardino
 6 days ago
TRAVERSE CITY – It’s been a historic year for the Traverse Bay Area Youth Soccer program with the TBAYS North Storm U-17 girls travel soccer team winning the organization’s first ever Premier State Cup back in October.

The U-15 girls team was a finalist at the Premier State Cup tournament for their age group.

This past spring, the North Storm boys U-18 team also won the first boys championship in program history.

The TBAYS’ Technical Director Jason Smith said the success they’ve had this year is a boost for the prorgam.

“It’s huge for our organization. Coming off of COVID and doing virtual training for eight months where you’re not having a lot of contact with players. Then for us to have the success we’ve had in a short period of time has been significant,” said TBAYS Technical Director Jason Smith.

“We’ve played teams from all over really and it’s a great opportunity for all of us. We’ve been doing such a good job out here and I’m just really happy we got the opportunity to play in the finals,” said North Storm U-17 midfielder Onalee Gustafson.

The fall season for the girls North Storm travel team ends November 21 to give players time to rest and prepare for school soccer in the spring.

