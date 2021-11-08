TBAYS North Storm U-17 Girls Soccer Team Wins First Ever Premier State Cup
TRAVERSE CITY – It’s been a historic year for the Traverse Bay Area Youth Soccer program with the TBAYS North Storm U-17 girls travel soccer team winning the organization’s first ever Premier State Cup back in October.
The U-15 girls team was a finalist at the Premier State Cup tournament for their age group.
This past spring, the North Storm boys U-18 team also won the first boys championship in program history.
The TBAYS’ Technical Director Jason Smith said the success they’ve had this year is a boost for the prorgam.
“It’s huge for our organization. Coming off of COVID and doing virtual training for eight months where you’re not having a lot of contact with players. Then for us to have the success we’ve had in a short period of time has been significant,” said TBAYS Technical Director Jason Smith.
“We’ve played teams from all over really and it’s a great opportunity for all of us. We’ve been doing such a good job out here and I’m just really happy we got the opportunity to play in the finals,” said North Storm U-17 midfielder Onalee Gustafson.
The fall season for the girls North Storm travel team ends November 21 to give players time to rest and prepare for school soccer in the spring.
Comments / 0