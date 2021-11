The esteemed Sioux warrior and visionary, Black Elk, called the month of November "The Moon of Falling Leaves." It is an apt and lovely description of this time of year. Santa Feans gazed up at the swath of color in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains as the aspens turned golden yellow in October. By now, most of those leaves have fallen. But the smaller trees that are part of the forest under canopy are more protected; they will hang on to their leaves a bit longer. Others, still, will keep their leaves all winter.

