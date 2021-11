As part of its push to diversify its revenue streams, loanDepot has announced that it has successfully moved more than a third of its servicing portfolio in-house. Currently, the share of the loans it services in-house makes up 37% of loanDepot’s portfolio, compared to only 11% at the end of the first quarter of 2021. This means the company can rely less on third-party sub-servicing partners.

CREDITS & LOANS ・ 6 DAYS AGO