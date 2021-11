Researchers at the University of Minnesota have adapted a test for some human neurodegenerative diseases to detect chronic wasting disease (CWD) prions in live deer, fecal matter and soil. Deer carrying prions that cause CWD shed the pathogenic proteins for months before showing signs of illness, and because currently available tests are extremely difficult to administer to live animals, scientists usually find cases after the fact. But because this new and rapid infield test has not been approved by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, it has been reported that the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and state Board of Animal Health have declined to use it.

SCIENCE ・ 4 DAYS AGO