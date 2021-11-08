Bob Hearts Abishola season 3 episode 8 return date at CBS

For those out there excited to see Matt Ryan back on Legends of Tomorrow, the wait is almost at an end! Next week’s “It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad Scientist” marks the return of the actor to the series, but not in his old role of John Constantine. Now, he’s shifting over to playing a new man in scientist Dr. Gwyn Davies. It remains to be seen if anyone in the Legends will point out the physical similarities between this guy and John but regardless, this is a totally new character. He could also be someone who has an important role to play in this season’s storyline. There have been mysteries surrounding the Waverider all season, and it remains to be seen just how they will resolve themselves.
