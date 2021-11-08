Bob Hearts Abishola season 3 episode 8 return date at CBS

What’s going to be coming up on The Resident season 5 episode 8? Let’s just say that it will pose big questions for Conrad’s future. We know already that the idea of Conrad dating someone else, no matter when it happens, is going to be polarizing. His love story with Nic was SO important to the fabric of the series, but we also have to remember that in the world of the show, years have passed already since her death. He’s had time to grieve, whereas so few of us have as viewers. The decision to have such a big time jump is going to be equally polarizing among some, though we think some of it was to ensure that Conrad and Nic’s kid could be communicating and serve as more of an active part in the story.

