Here's what I've been able to find out about the new Korean restaurant opening up in Loves Park: it's location and name. The rest is a mystery I can't wait to solve. The new restaurant will be located in the strip mall on Riverside in between Perryville and Mulford. The one next to the Beef-A-Roo that used to be the Rock and Roll themed one (I'm really not sure what it's theme is now. I've seen a lot of bicycles as a decoration. Maybe it's exercise. I'm not sure), right next to Pho Squared.

LOVES PARK, IL ・ 10 DAYS AGO