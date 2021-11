For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day. The one-two punch of strong consumer demand and seemingly endless supply shortages knocked US inflation up to a 31-year high last month. Naturally, that's led investors to slap on their reading glasses, pull up some spreadsheets from recent history, and ask, "Who does well under inflation?"

BUSINESS ・ 29 MINUTES AGO