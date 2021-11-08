CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

Help Abraham’s Tent Stock Up Their Food Pantry For 2022

By Gina Cook
 6 days ago
Abraham's Tent is a local shelter that has served hundreds, if not thousands of residents in their time of need. The shelter has been a part of the Lake Charles community for more than 28 years. At the helm is Pearl Cole, who serves as the shelter's Director and saving grace....

